Former Strictly Come Dancing pro Brendan Cole calls the Vito Coppola and Carlos Gu routine too racy. James Jordan apologizes for similar comments amid viewer backlash over the BBC One dance.

Former professional dancer Brendan Cole has publicly stated that the recent performance by Vito Coppola and Carlos Gu on Strictly Come Dancing was inappropriate for a family audience. The critique specifically targeted the romantic and fantasy elements of the routine, which aired on BBC One during the recent results show.

Analysis Of The Romantasy Routine Details

The dance number was described as a romantasy-inspired group performance that blended romantic storytelling with fantasy visuals. Vito Coppola's character was transported into a mythical world from a book to dance with Carlos Gu, who is thirty-three years old. The performance was set to Kylie Minogue's hit song Can't Get You Out of My Head. Alan Cumming served as the narrator for the segment, adding to the theatrical presentation of the event.

Also read Vito Coppola Defends Same-Sex Strictly Performance Against Sexualization Claims

Brendan Cole On Family Show Standards

Brendan Cole told the Daily Mail's Richard Eden that the routine would have been acceptable if it had not been sexualized in nature. He emphasized that the program must consider its young viewers who watch the show with their families. Cole stated that the fact the performance was a same-sex dance was irrelevant to his main concern regarding the level of intimacy displayed on screen.

The dancer, who was removed from the Strictly professional lineup in 2018, expressed discomfort with seeing two men dancing intimately on the floor. He extended this sentiment to state that he would not want to see two women performing similar intimate movements either. Cole argued that dance is a form of art that should be appreciable by everyone without requiring sexualized interpretation.

Advertisement

James Jordan Apologizes For Initial Critique

Another former professional dancer, James Jordan, has issued an apology after facing significant backlash for his own comments regarding the performance. Jordan, who left the show in 2013, had originally posted on X that the routine was less about dance and more about the two men dancing sexually with each other. He questioned whether this aligns with the brief for a family program.

The public reaction to Jordan's initial post was largely negative, with many viewers defending the dance as beautiful and brilliant. One fan questioned how sexual content could be found in a display of connection. Another viewer noted that men have danced together powerfully for a very long time. Despite the apology for any upset caused, Jordan insisted on his right to hold and express his personal views.

Debate Over Artistic Expression And Viewer Rights

James Jordan clarified that his intention was never to offend anyone and that he respects different perspectives. He wrote that everyone is entitled to their own views, even if others take offense to them. Jordan argued that people can disagree without questioning each other's right to speak and emphasized the need for mutual respect for differing opinions.

He added a comment suggesting that if two women had performed the same dance with minimal clothing, the public reaction might have been different. Jordan stated that not everything that is provocative is progressive. This final remark highlighted the complex nature of the debate surrounding artistic expression on mainstream television platforms like BBC One.

Advertisement

The incident has reignited discussions about the boundaries of performance art in family-friendly entertainment. Viewers remain divided on whether the aesthetic choices in the Vito Coppola and Carlos Gu routine crossed the line into inappropriate territory for a Sunday evening broadcast.