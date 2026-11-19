Former Strictly pro Brendan Cole claims Vito Coppola and Carlos Gu performance was too racy for family TV, sparking debate over artistic expression and show standards.

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Brendan Cole has issued a strong criticism of a recent group performance by current pros Vito Coppola and Carlos Gu. Cole argues that the routine was far too racy for Sunday evening viewing on BBC One, raising concerns about the appropriateness of the content for a general audience.

Romantasy Routine Sparks Debate

The controversial performance was part of last week's results show and featured a romantasy-inspired theme. The story centered on Vito being transported into a mythical world to dance with Carlos, who is thirty-three years old. The routine was set to Kylie Minogue's hit song Can't Get You Out of My Head and included Alan Cumming as the narrator to guide the fantasy narrative.

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Cole told Daily Mail reporter Richard Eden that the core issue was the sexualization of the routine rather than the gender of the dancers. He stated that if the performers had not sexualized the piece, it would have been fine. Cole emphasized that Strictly Come Dancing is a family show and that children are watching the broadcast every week, making parental discretion a key consideration for the producers and performers.

Cole Defends Artistic Boundaries

The dancer, who was dropped from the Strictly pro lineup in 2018, clarified his position regarding same-sex performances. He insisted that the fact it was a same-sex performance is irrelevant to his criticism. Cole explained that he does not want to see two men making out on the floor, nor does he want to see two women making out on the floor.

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He further argued that dance is art and that the beauty of art is where everybody can appreciate it. This stance suggests a belief that certain types of physical expression, even when artistic, may cross a threshold of comfort for a broad demographic that includes young viewers. His comments highlight the ongoing tension between creative freedom and broadcast standards on mainstream television.

James Jordan Issues Apology

Another former professional, James Jordan, has since issued an apology after facing significant backlash for his comments over the male dance routine on Sunday night. Jordan, who left the show in 2013, came under fire after he claimed the routine featured two men dancing sexually with each other on a family programme. His initial post was flooded with comments, with most viewers disagreeing that the dance was sexual.

Jordan wrote on X that he could not help thinking the pro performance was less about dance and more about the two men dancing sexually with each other. He expressed uncertainty about whether this was the brief for a family programme. One Strictly fan replied asking how he derived sexual content from the routine, calling it a beautiful dance about connection. Another viewer stated that men had been dancing together for a very long time before his birth and urged him to get over himself.

Views on Provocation and Progress

James Jordan took to Instagram on Monday to apologize for any upset he caused. He stated that his intention was never to offend anyone and that he respects that people have different perspectives and opinions. However, having reflected on his views in context, he stands by his right to hold and express his opinion. He believes that everyone is entitled to their own views, even if others may disagree or take offence.

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Jordan added that we can disagree without questioning each other's right to speak. He emphasized that respect for differing opinions is something that should work both ways. He also posed a question about double standards, asking if the public reaction would have been the same if two women had danced sexually with each other in the same setting with hardly any clothes. He concluded by noting that not everything that is provocative is progressive, suggesting that provocation alone does not automatically equate to meaningful social progress.