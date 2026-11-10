Brenda Song Recalls Fainting During Suite Life Hot Tub Scene

Brenda Song says she fainted during a 250-degree hot tub scene on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, while Dylan Sprouse says cast residual payments were minimal.

Brenda Song has recalled the moment she fainted while filming a hot tub scene for The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. The 38-year-old former child star made the comments on the Wildmen podcast hosted by her former costar Dylan Sprouse, which was recorded and released in the days before Tuesday. Song appeared on the Disney Channel series from March 2005 to 2008, playing alongside Cole Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse, who starred as the twin lead characters.

The story centers on an accidental 250-degree temperature on the set of the Disney Channel comedy. Song described the moment she collapsed during the shoot, and Dylan Sprouse explained how the rest of the cast reacted to the extreme heat inside the tub.

Also read Disney star Brenda Song recalls passing out on set amid brutal working conditions: ‘Underpaid and overworked’

How the Hot Tub Scene Filming Went Wrong

Brenda Song said the scene became dangerous when she began struggling to breathe and felt intense heat in her chest. She said she wondered whether she was having a panic attack before she lost consciousness, recalling that she saw stars and then blacked out.

Dylan Sprouse said everyone else inside the tub had started complaining about the severe heat well before the incident. According to him, the accidental 250-degree temperature was only addressed once Song fainted, and he joked that her high tolerance for discomfort meant nobody took the problem seriously until she collapsed.

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Dylan Sprouse Details Residual Payments Earned

Dylan Sprouse said he has received only a single residual check for his work on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. The payment was tied to one episode, a 2006 crossover in which he and his twin brother Cole Sprouse joined forces with Disney Channel hit Hannah Montana, which starred Miley Cyrus.

Dylan Sprouse told former Suite Life costar Phill Lewis, who played hotel manager Marion Moseby, that the check was too small to buy a cup of coffee. He said the crossover payment amounted to just five cents, and he suggested the check may have cost more to print than it was worth.

Cast Pay Concerns and Lasting Career Impact

Brenda Song confirmed Dylan Sprouse's account that the actors do not receive residuals from the series. She said she looked back on the arrangement with disbelief, admitting that the cast was effectively paid to work on the show, and she said the cast and crew who worked on the series should have been set for life financially.

Dylan Sprouse added that if the show had aired on a different network, the cast's families would have benefited for generations, saying that seven generations of children would never have to worry about money. Song said she had a lovely time shooting the hit show and described it as her breakthrough, while acknowledging that Disney gave her a platform that she continues to build on. Song is best known for playing the hotel heiress London Tipton, a role she reprised for the spinoff The Suite Life on Deck, which ran from 2008 to 2011. These days Song balances her career with raising two boys with her fiance Macaulay Culkin, who is 46. No further steps regarding residual payments or the cast's compensation were announced in the conversation.