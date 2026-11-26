Brenda Raymond, 80, has died from injuries sustained during a horrific arson attack in Watford. Hertfordshire Police are treating the incident as murder and appealing for witnesses.

Brenda Raymond, an 80-year-old resident of Watford, has passed away two weeks after sustaining life-threatening injuries in a brutal arson attack. The Hertfordshire Police have officially confirmed that her death is being treated as murder, marking a significant escalation in the investigation into the horrific incident.

Chronology of the Arson Attack

Ms Raymond suffered catastrophic injuries when she was doused in a highly flammable liquid and set alight on Monday, November 9. The incident occurred in the first-floor communal area of Caractacus Cottage View, the residential block where she lived. Emergency services received the initial call at 12.47pm on that day, responding to reports of the attack in the building.

Also read Brenda Raymond Murder Investigation After Arson Attack in Watford

Upon arrival, responders found Ms Raymond in a critical condition. She was immediately transported to the hospital where she remained in a life-threatening state for several days. Despite the medical efforts, she died on Wednesday morning, bringing an end to the struggle that began just two weeks prior. Her family has described her as a fun-loving and much-loved individual who enjoyed keeping fit and dancing.

Policing Response and Arrest Details

Detective Inspector Adam Bridges, representing the Major Crime Unit, stated that while an arrest has been made, the investigation into the circumstances surrounding Ms Raymond's death is ongoing. A 33-year-old man from Watford was previously arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life. However, this suspect was subsequently released on bail under strict conditions while inquiries continue.

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Authorities are urgently seeking additional information to identify all individuals responsible for the attack. Detective Inspector Bridges emphasized that even the smallest piece of information could be vital in helping police identify those responsible. He urged anyone with knowledge of the incident to come forward immediately, noting that someone knows who carried out the attack and that now is the time to do the right thing.

Specific Witness Appeals and Evidence

Hertfordshire Police are asking the public to provide details regarding any suspicious behavior observed in or around Caractacus Cottage View between 10.00am and 2.00pm on Monday, November 9. Officers are specifically looking for individuals who may have witnessed someone wearing a face covering, balaclava, or mask in the area. They also wish to speak to those who saw anyone running from the scene or heading towards nearby woodland or footpaths.

Further appeals include requests for information about any person known to have suspicious or unexplained burns on their skin or clothing. Police are also interested in accounts of screams, shouting, or any disturbance heard shortly before emergency services were called. Members of the public are encouraged to review any dashcam, CCTV, or doorbell camera footage covering the area at the time of the incident and submit it to authorities.

Family Impact and Public Rewards

The family of Brenda Raymond has made a public appeal for witnesses, expressing their shock and distress. In a statement, they described her as beautiful, chatty, and much-loved, pleading for anyone who knows what happened to come forward. They stated that words cannot describe the distressing nature of the past few days and emphasized their desperate need for answers regarding why anyone would want to hurt her in such a devastating way.

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To support the investigation, a reward of up to £20,000 is being offered by the charity Crimestoppers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. Members of the public with information can access Hertfordshire Constabulary's dedicated online portal, call 101, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. The case remains active as police continue their work to understand the full circumstances of the tragedy.