Bremerton Police Seek Suspects in Hit-and-Run That Left Pedestrian Injured

Bremerton Police Department appeals for public help to identify a white Chevrolet Silverado driver and female passenger involved in a hit-and-run collision.

The Bremerton Police Department is urgently seeking the public's assistance in identifying the individuals responsible for a hit-and-run collision that resulted in life-threatening injuries to a pedestrian. The department has released images of the vehicle involved and is asking anyone with information to come forward immediately to aid in the ongoing investigation.

Vehicle Details And Passenger Identification

Authorities have identified the suspect vehicle as a white Chevrolet Silverado truck. Surveillance footage captured during the incident clearly shows a male driver operating the vehicle and a female sitting in the passenger seat at the time of the collision. Police are specifically looking for recognition of either the truck or the female passenger to help solve the case.

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Fleeing Scene And Victim Status

The driver of the white Chevrolet failed to stop after striking the pedestrian and fled the scene of the accident. The victim sustained severe injuries from the impact, prompting the police to classify the incident as a serious crime requiring immediate community support. The severity of the injuries underscores the critical nature of identifying the fleeing suspects.

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Contact Information And Report Reference

BPD has instructed citizens who recognize the truck or the female passenger to contact Sergeant Steven Forbragd directly. Interested parties should call (360) 900-6644 and reference BPD report B26-005334 when providing any tips or information. This direct line allows investigators to gather specific details efficiently without delay.

Ongoing Investigation And Public Appeal

The Bremerton Police Department continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision and the subsequent flight from the scene. They emphasize that any tip, no matter how small it may seem, could be vital in bringing the suspects to justice. The public is encouraged to share the photo of the white Chevrolet Silverado widely to maximize the chances of identification.