Breitbart Editor Warns Chinese AI Victory Would Globalize Repressive Tech

Frances Martel cautioned that if China dominates artificial intelligence, it will export its authoritarian tools worldwide, citing existing deployments in Venezuela and Ecuador.

Breitbart News International Editor Frances Martel warned during a recent Breitbart Founders' Roundtable that a Chinese victory in the artificial intelligence race would lead to the global export of repressive technology.

The event, titled "The Invisible War - AI, China, and the Battle for Global Control," featured China experts Peter Schweizer and Martel, along with AI specialist Wynton Hall, and was hosted by Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow. The roundtable is part of a regular series for "Middleweight" and higher members of the Breitbart Fight Club, offering subscribers direct engagement with experts and political figures.

Martel detailed how China has already spread surveillance and biometric systems to countries like Venezuela and Ecuador through initiatives such as the Belt and Road. She described a scenario where Chinese AI judges could enforce totalitarian control, punishing dissent. She emphasized that if China wins the AI race, its repressive tools would not stay confined within its borders but would be exported worldwide, even to nations where wealthy individuals might seek refuge.

"There's going to be Chinese AI repressive technology there if they win the war," she stated, underscoring the universal threat. The discussion framed the AI competition as a pivotal struggle for global influence, with China leveraging technology to extend its authoritarian model. Martel's remarks highlight concerns among U.S. conservatives about the geopolitical implications of falling behind in AI development.

The roundtable serves as a platform to mobilize support for a robust American response, positioning the contest as critical to preserving freedom and preventing a worldwide spread of digital tyranny. Attendees were encouraged to stay involved through future events, reinforcing Breitbart's role in shaping the discourse on China and technology policy





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