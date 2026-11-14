Breezy Day for Tailgating, Officials, Meme of the Week

Sign up for the daily Saints Newsletter by clicking here. Sunday, the Saints and Panthers battle for first place in the NFC South in a divisional showdown. Kick

Sunday, the Saints and Panthers battle for first place in the NFC South in a divisional showdown. Kickoff is set for just after Noon in the Caesar's Superdome and will be telecast on Fox.

Saints-Panthers Weather - By clicking on the image you will be taken to the Accuweather forecast page for New Orleans | Accuweather.comon his keister, which is what we hope will be a place he will reside for a large part of the day. Here are the officials that have been announced for the Saints-Panthers game. Though we are as thorough as we can be, there can be changes to the crew.

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This group is one of the more experienced we've seen with a quarter of them having at least two decades of NFL officiating experience. Doug has been around Saints football since its inception. He was in Tulane Stadium when John Gilliam ran back the opening kickoff for a touchdown in 1967. Though he was in attendance for the Tom Dempsey field goal in 1970, he left early, something he regrets to this day.

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He covered the Saints at their training camp in Ruston, Louisiana in 1985 while he was working in Monroe, Louisiana as an award-winning radio sportscaster. He was the host of the New Orleans Saints Pre-Game and Post-Game show on Sports 1280, WQUE in the early 1990s. Doug is also the publisher of the Tulane site for On SI.