Breece Hall embraces Jets future after surviving another trade deadline

After surviving trade deadline rumors, running back Breece Hall is focused on forming a 1-2 punch with Braelon Allen for the Jets.

all season as he brings Sports + subscribers the latest Jets intel from on the field and off.to avoid playing on the franchise tag, knows that at some point, the questions about his Jets future will stop.

, Hall remained with the Jets after a stretch when both Gang Green — outside a deal that sent safety Andre Cisco to the Lions — and the running back market around the league remained quiet.

Also read Jets Winners & Losers After the Trade Deadline: Doors Open Amid Missed Opportunities

“I know at the end of the day, if I was to get traded, it would be to a team that wanted me, and I’m here — and so obviously the team wants me,” Hall said Thursday of the deadline passing and being able to focus on the rest of the season. Hall has been limited to just four games this season entering Sunday’s game with the AFC East-leading Bills, missing five contests after sustaining a quad injury.

New York Jets running back Breece Hall speaks to the media after practice in Florham Park, N.J. , Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. He has collected just 224 yards and a rushing touchdown one year after the first 1,000-yard campaign of his career.as the lead back during Hall’s absence, Hall returned — as he expected — to his spot atop the depth chart in Kansas City, collecting 61 yards on 15 carries during their Week 9 loss to the Chiefs.

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And with the deadline gone, Hall and Allen — under contract through the end of the 2028 and 2027 seasons, respectively — will have a chance to operate as the 1-2 punch the Jets envisioned with their rushing attack and help anchor an offense that has struggled to finish drives. New York Jets running back Breece Hall runs upfield during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo.

, Nov. 8, 2026.

“Just everybody locking in and executing the call,” Hall said. “That’s really what it is. We’re not out there controlling the play-calls, so whatever play that feels like is gonna put us in the best position, we gotta execute it.

” Special teams coordinator Chris Banjo said having fullback Andrew Beck handle kickoffs against the Chiefs was a “benefit” the Jets have been working on for a while and that he feels comfortable with him in that spot, but he declined to reveal if they’ll operate with the same strategy Sunday. Beck sent one kick out of bounds, though the strategy allowed the special teams unit to have an extra tackler on the field — as opposed to relying on kicker Jason Sanders or punter Austin McNamara.

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“The amount of different random conversations you have with your players as a coach go a lot of different places,” Banjo said, “but that’s something we’ve talked about over time, and we just kind of allowed it to mature and it ended up being a weapon for us. ” CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. was an addition to the injury report with an illness and didn’t practice Thursday. DT Harrison Phillips and LB Trevin Wallace also didn’t practice.

WR Garrett Wilson, who’s, was a limited participant and went through positional drills during the portion of practice open to reporters. WR Omar Cooper Jr. , edge Joseph Ossai and CB Nahshon Wright were their other limited participants. Safety VJ Payne was a full participant.