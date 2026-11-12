Bree Smith Named Chief Meteorologist at WSMV4 Nashville

WSMV4 promotes Bree Smith to Chief Meteorologist, succeeding Lisa Spencer. Learn about her credentials, schedule, and impact on Nashville weather coverage.

Gray Media -owned WSMV4 has officially appointed Bree Smith as its new Chief Meteorologist for the Nashville market. This leadership change marks the conclusion of an era for longtime forecaster Lisa Spencer, who stepped down from her position after years of dedicated service to the station.

The transition of power was announced on Wednesday, November 11, confirming that Smith will take the reins of the First Alert Weather team. Spencer originally joined WSMV, the NBC affiliate in Nashville, in 2005 and previously succeeded veteran weathercaster Bill Hall as chief meteorologist after he retired.

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Professional Credentials And Experience

Bree Smith brings more than a decade of forecasting expertise specifically focused on Middle Tennessee to her new executive role. The station highlighted her professional standing by noting that she is an Emmy-honored meteorologist with a reputation for delivering genuine and down-to-earth weather reports during severe storms and winter weather events.

Smith holds prestigious accreditations from both the National Weather Association and the American Meteorological Society, which validate her technical proficiency and scientific knowledge. Her approach involves breaking down complex meteorological science into simple, practical forecasts that help residents plan their daily activities effectively.

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Community Engagement And Leadership

Beyond her on-air duties, Smith is a published author and an active advocate for the local community. She has championed various local charities, community events, science education initiatives, and weather safety campaigns across Middle Tennessee. Jasmine Hardin, the General Manager and Regional Vice President of WSMV4, expressed excitement about Smith leading the next chapter of the station's most accurate weather coverage.

Hardin emphasized that Smith's love for the community and ability to connect with viewers make her a trusted leader who has earned the support of her colleagues. The station stated they look forward to continuing to serve viewers through Smith's leadership and established trust within the audience.

Viewing Schedule And Broadcast Times

Viewers can now catch Bree Smith in her new role delivering forecasts on WSMV4 during weekday broadcasts. Her scheduled air times include 3 p.m., 3.30 p.m., 4 p.m., 4.30 p.m., and the 5 to 5.30 p.m. slot. These broadcasts are also accessible via the station's streaming platforms for remote viewing.

Smith officially joined the First Alert Weather team in January 2026, giving her time to prepare for this elevated responsibility. The 44-year-old meteorologist is expected to continue her tradition of reliable reporting as she assumes the title of Chief Meteorologist at the Nashville NBC affiliate.