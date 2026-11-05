Breathing Fresh Life Into a Brand

CEOs Libby Wadle of J.Crew Group and Jonathan Saven of L'Agence talk customer centricity, collaborations, and item icons to enliven their brands.

have distinct approaches to fashion and a shared challenge — how to keep their brands animated, alive in the minds of consumers and evolving.

“Bringing the brand to life is more important than ever for us,” said Libby Wadle, chief executive officer ofGroup, in conversation with James Fallon, chief content officer of WWD and Fairchild Fashion Group, at the WWD Apparel and Retail CEO Summit. “You have to be able to lean into your brand and tap into what the customer loves about you.

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”2026 Fashion Scholarship Fund Summer Series Features Insights From June Ambrose, Maxwell Osborne, Dao-Yi Chow and More Also in on the conversation was Jonathan Saven, the CEO of L’Agence, who said, “It’s essential, regardless of where you work in the company — in the warehouse, in management, in product development — to focus on customer centricity. We started off as a wholesale company, as a lot of brands do, and taking that journey into direct-to-consumer means you’re going to be more customer-facing at all points in time, and you’ll be more brand centric and under the microscope.

So we created a culture internally that puts brand and customer first. ” As Wadle and Saven would suggest, bringing a brand to life doesn’t imply it’s dead. It means doing what it takes to get the customer excited about your brand, and loyal to it. L’Agence, with its French attitude, and J.Crew, with its modern spin on classic American style, are distinct from each other, stylistically and strategically, when striving to stand out.

Fashion presentations, for example, are important for L’Agence, but they are not J.Crew’s thing. Cashmere is.

“J.Crew is famous for cashmere, and it can get pretty distracting out there. There’s a lot of people who sell cashmere, right? So we’re famous for great quality and great color. And how do we bring that to life?

We did it just this weekend with this incredible cashmere and candy concept at our Spring Street store . We opened a ‘cashmere candy shop’ and had a lot of fun with it. ” Customers stood in line to experience J.Crew set up like a candy store with bright-colored cashmere knits alongside candy tins and free cotton candy.

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“J.Crew is a brand around optimism and fun and delicious color. And so the candy combination really made sense,” Wadle said.

“We also have an incredible partnership with U.S. Ski & Snowboard,” in a three-year partnership that began in early 2025. “We were with them these past Winter Olympics bringing J.Crew to the slopes in a way that people think of J.Crew and our catalogues, and having the ‘après’ moment with J.Crew. ” J.Crew has long captured the ski scene in its catalogues, storytelling and lifestyle merchandising.

The U.S. Ski & Snowboard partnership, said Wadle, “is just another way to dimension-alize the brand. You really have to do that. Our social media continues to be one of the best ways to do that. I think it’s harder and harder to stand out.

You have to do things that feel truly organic, or to use a very overused word, ‘authentic.

'” Last summer, J.Crew ran a “Camp Crew” campaign. “It was mostly socially native, and the engagement was incredible,” Wadle said. “We see higher engagement when we do things that feel like something people want to be a part of. Everyone wants to go to that camp, to be there, to experience that, versus just showing product shots.

” Wadle said it’s important to know when people are most likely to pay attention to the brand.

“The fall in New York is when a lot of brands start to really amplify and do things that are unique. We do that at both J.Crew and Madewell,” which along with Crewcuts are part of the J.Crew Group. J.Crew has been leaning in on its “icon” items, such as its rollneck sweater or barn jacket. J.Crew icons are those with the “multigenerational muscle that drives the business,” Wadle said.

“It’s definitely a moment right now where there are winners and then there are not. And I think people who are leaning into their great product and their brands are doing something really great right now.

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” The Los Angeles-based L’Agence surprised the industry when it showed its spring 2027 collection in Paris in early October, decamping from New York to underscore its global ambitions, including plans to expand its footprint in Europe and the Middle East as well as entering Asia via South Korea first. A 1,500-square-foot L’Agence space opened inside Printemps in Paris, serving as the brand’s new retail foothold in the French capital, after the brand shuttered its previous store/showroom in the Marais.

L’Agence is actively seeking out flagship real estate on Rue Saint-Honoré. While London remains its largest European market, the brand has already established a significant wholesale presence across Europe, including inside about 80 stores in Italy.

“Paris is key for our distribution efforts. We also have a nice business in the Middle East, so that’s a nice trifecta between Paris, the Middle East and London as well. Those markets work well off each other,” Saven said.

“There’s a reason why being in Paris is so important — because you get noticed. You get the right level of attention in Paris, more so than you would see in other markets,” said Saven, reflecting on the city’s international draw, particularly among retail buyers from Japan and China.

With its progressing agenda with retail partners, L’Agence, Saven said, has stepped up efforts over the last few years “to be more present in those environments, to open up more shop environments to make sure that we are representing the brand in its fullest form as much as possible. That’s from a physical space, from a branding point of view, from a fixturing point of view. So every touch point.

“We also do a lot of retail specialist work to make sure we have our team in the field, so that they’re representing the brand at the same level that we maintain in our stores. ” On the marketing side, “the most important thing is the consistency with a marketing message that pulls together all the different pieces, from wholesale to direct to retail to e-comm, so that message and thread is a really consistent one,” Saven said.

Still, “product is key and the most important thing,” Saven said.

“But it’s also about how are you going to get her to come back? Sometimes you can get that first transaction, but what’s important is that she comes back and creates a connection to a brand that has some level of interest in her, understands her, as we say, knows her better than her best friend. And once you’ve created that through either data or through relationship, then the ability to bring her back is more important.

And then when you’re introducing things like new categories into the mix, there’s a certain amount of trust that comes immediately, and that trust has to then be backed up with the product, the value, and the style and the quality. ” The Paris show introduced L’Agence to “a completely new audience to some extent,” including international influencers, talent involved in the show, and buyers from around the world, Saven said.

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