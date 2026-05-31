Breatharianism: The Pseudoscience of Living on Sunlight and Air

Breatharianism, a practice that suggests humans can survive on little more than sunlight and air, has been popularized by influencers and wellness gurus. However, critics describe them as pseudoscientists and have linked at least five deaths to followers who attempted to adopt the teachings of Australian spiritual teacher Jasmuheen.

The concept of Breatharianism , which suggests that humans can survive on little more than sunlight and air , has been around for centuries in ancient religious ascetic traditions from India and China.

However, the modern interpretation of this practice, popularized by influencers and wellness gurus, has raised concerns among critics who describe them as pseudoscientists. Akahi Ricardo and his wife, Camila Castello, claim they have been 'living off the universe's energy' since 2008 and have even taken their Breatharianism to an extreme by embracing a 'Breatharian pregnancy' where Castello ate nothing throughout the nine months she carried her first child.

On the other hand, some Breatharians like Nicolas Pilartz take a more moderate approach, consuming only liquids and occasionally eating fruits or vegetable broth a few times a week. Pilartz credits his peak health to the practice and has founded the Pranic World Festival in Italy, an annual 12-day event for Breatharians.

However, critics have linked at least five deaths to followers who attempted to adopt the teachings of Australian spiritual teacher Jasmuheen, who promotes total dry fasting to her followers. In 1999, an Australian television programme challenged Jasmuheen to prove her claims under medical supervision, but the experiment was abandoned after just four days when doctors observed severe dehydration, rising blood pressure and rapid weight loss





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