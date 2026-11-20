A study of 12,257 mothers in four countries found women who had breastfed were less likely to report depressive symptoms.

Breastfeeding may affect more than a baby's health, with a new study uncovering a surprising link involving mothers' wellbeing. Researchers from the University of Sharjah analyzed nationally representative data from 12,257 mothers across Lesotho, Mozambique, Bangladesh and Nepal.

Overall, women who had breastfed were less likely to show depressive symptoms than those who had never breastfed, although the strength and statistical significance of the association varied between countries. Corresponding author Dr. Amna Khalid, an associate professor in the University of Sharjah's College of Medicine, told Newsweek there are several possible explanations.

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"From a biological perspective, breastfeeding stimulates the release of hormones such as oxytocin and prolactin, which may contribute to relaxation, emotional bonding and stress regulation," she said. There could also be psychological and social factors at work, Khalid said, with successful breastfeeding potentially strengthening a mother's confidence, facilitating bonding and providing a sense of accomplishment.

However, she stressed that the research does not show breastfeeding prevents or reduces the risk of depression.

"I would therefore describe breastfeeding as a potentially supportive factor associated with better maternal mental health, rather than an established preventive intervention for depression," Khalid said. The study, published in Discover Mental Health, used data from demographic and health surveys conducted between 2022 and 2024. Mothers were aged 15 to 49, and depressive symptoms were measured using questions adapted from the nine-item Patient Health Questionnaire, or PHQ-9.

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A score of 10 or above was used to indicate clinically relevant depressive symptoms. Breastfeeding was extremely common in the sample, ranging from 92.3 percent of mothers in Lesotho to 98.9 percent in Nepal. Across the four countries, 5.7 percent of participants met the study's threshold for depressive symptoms. The relationship between breastfeeding and depressive symptoms was particularly pronounced in Bangladesh.

After researchers accounted for mothers' age, education and household wealth, the association remained statistically significant in Bangladesh and across the combined sample, but not individually in Lesotho, Mozambique or Nepal. The findings come with important limitations. The study was cross-sectional, capturing breastfeeding and depressive symptoms at a particular point in time, so it cannot establish which came first.

Iza Thiago-Munoz, a certified postpartum doula and founder and CEO of Clementina Health, said the findings don't necessarily mean breastfeeding itself protects against depression. Thiago-Munoz, who was not involved in the research, told Newsweek that the relationship can work in both directions, with maternal depression potentially making breastfeeding harder, while difficult feeding experiences may affect a mother's mental health.

"Breastfeeding shouldn't be sold as a way to prevent depression," she said. "What protects mothers is support. When a mother stops breastfeeding, that's a reason to check in on her, not a failure.

" Researchers also lacked information on factors including previous depression, social support, breastfeeding difficulties and infant illness. Depressive symptoms were measured using a screening questionnaire rather than clinical diagnoses, which may not fully capture mothers' mental health status. Crucially, the researchers only compared women who had ever breastfed with those who never had. They did not investigate duration or exclusivity of breastfeeding, feeding difficulties or women's individual experiences.

Khalid said the findings should therefore not leave mothers who cannot or do not breastfeed feeling guilty.

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"Breastfeeding should be encouraged and supported when possible and desired, but never at the expense of a mother's psychological wellbeing," she said. "A healthy mother-infant relationship depends on much more than how a baby is fed. " Reference Khalid, A., Qaisar, R. & Hussain, A. Breastfeeding as a protective factor of maternal depression: a multi-country analysis from Africa and South Asia.

Discov Ment Health 6, 210 . https://doi.org/10.1007/s44192-026-00560-y Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Kara Dolman and Rhian Morgan.were less likely to show depressive symptoms than those who had never breastfed, although the strength and statistical significance of the association varied between countries.

"From a biological perspective, breastfeeding stimulates the release of hormones such as oxytocin and prolactin, which may contribute to relaxation, emotional bonding and stress regulation," she said. There could also be psychological and social factors at work, Khalid said, with successful breastfeeding potentially strengthening a mother's confidence, facilitating bonding and providing a sense of accomplishment. Mothers were aged 15 to 49, and depressive symptoms were measured using questions adapted from the nine-item Patient Health Questionnaire, or PHQ-9.

Breastfeeding was extremely common in the sample, ranging from 92.3 percent of mothers in Lesotho to 98.9 percent in Nepal. Across the four countries, 5.7 percent of participants met the study's threshold for depressive symptoms. The relationship between breastfeeding and depressive symptoms was particularly pronounced in Bangladesh. After researchers accounted for mothers' age, education and household wealth, the association remained statistically significant in Bangladesh and across the combined sample, but not individually in Lesotho, Mozambique or Nepal.

The findings come with important limitations. The study was cross-sectional, capturing breastfeeding and depressive symptoms at a particular point in time, so it cannot establish which came first. Iza Thiago-Munoz, a certified postpartum doula and founder and CEO of Clementina Health, said the findings don't necessarily mean breastfeeding itself protects against depression.that the relationship can work in both directions, with maternal depression potentially making breastfeeding harder, while difficult feeding experiences may affect a mother's mental health.

Researchers also lacked information on factors including previous depression, social support, breastfeeding difficulties and infant illness. Depressive symptoms were measured using a screening questionnaire rather than clinical diagnoses, which may not fully capture mothers' mental health status. They did not investigate duration or exclusivity of breastfeeding, feeding difficulties or women's individual experiences.when possible and desired, but never at the expense of a mother's psychological wellbeing," she said.

"A healthy mother-infant relationship depends on much more than how a baby is fed. "Khalid, A., Qaisar, R. & Hussain, A. Breastfeeding as a protective factor of maternal depression: a multi-country analysis from Africa and South Asia.