Breanna Stewart powers Liberty past Caitlin Clark, Fever as winning streak hits four

Breanna Stewart scored 15 of her points in the fourth quarter as the Liberty defeated Caitlin Clark and the Fever.

On a night when Indiana’s Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell struggled to score, the Liberty also labored at Barclays Center. The whistles appeared to fluster both sides.

Then, something happened. Breanna Stewart drives to the basket during the Liberty’s June 6 win. Stewart scored 15 of her game-high 30 points in the fourth to carry the Liberty to an 83-75 victory — their largest comeback win of the season. Stewart then drained a free throw at the start of the fourth thanks to an Aliyah Boston technical foul that made it a two-point game.

But New York was relentless in pursuit of their fourth straight win. The Liberty’s defense dictated the offense, helping New York outscore the Fever 29-18 in the fourth quarter. Saturday’s was an odd game. It started fast and looked like it was going to be an offensive showcase.

The game got clunky. The Liberty held Clark and Mitchell to a combined 5-for-19 from the field for 15 points in the first half and still found themselves in a three-point hole at the midway point. Clark finished with 10 points on 4-for-14 shooting with nine assists and seven rebounds. The Liberty went 4-3 during this homestand and picked up their second Commissioner’s Cup win.

Caitlin Clark attempts a shot during the Fever's June 6 loss. NBAE via Getty Images





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