The WNBA superstar is expanding her off-court portfolio with Throne SPORT COFFEE, while also building her presence through Panini and Unrivaled.

Oct 7, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart shoots the ball against Atlanta Dream forward Naz Hillmon during the third quarter of game two of the second round for the 2026 WNBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Breanna Stewart, one of the top female basketball players in the world, is getting involved in a business opportunity with a growing company that has NFL superstar, a beverage company that is seeking to grow in the market. In February, Throne announced a $10 million Series A funding round, bringing the company's total funding to $18 million. Mahomes is not the only high-profile athlete with ties to Throne SPORT COFFEE.

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Chris Brickley, a top basketball trainer, and Alex Bregman, a star on the baseball field, are also among the athletes who have partnered with the beverage company. Throne founder and CEO Michael Fedele recently spoke with Chiefs Wire regarding the company's growth and future plans.