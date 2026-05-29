Breakthroughs in Blood Testing and Brain Scanning Could Help Detect Alzheimer's Years Before Symptoms Emerge

Two major breakthroughs in blood testing and brain scanning could help detect Alzheimer's disease years before symptoms appear, according to two separate papers published in The Lancet. The findings have been hailed by experts as an exciting step forward and could strengthen the case for NHS approval of two drugs that can slow the progression of Alzheimer's if the disease is caught early.

Hopes of slowing Alzheimer's disease from progressing have been boosted by two major breakthroughs in blood testing and brain scanning that could help detect the condition years before symptoms appear.

More than 520,000 Britons have Alzheimer's - the most common form of dementia, which is the UK's leading cause of death. While there is no cure, early diagnosis of the disease can help slow progression and manage symptoms, which include memory loss, difficulty concentrating, mood changes and problems following conversations.

Now, researchers say new blood tests and brain scans could identify the signs of Alzheimer's years before symptoms emerge - raising the possibility of earlier diagnosis and treatment for thousands of patients. Published in two separate papers in The Lancet, the findings have been hailed by experts as an exciting step forward.

It could also strengthen the case for NHS approval of two drugs - initially rejected due to cost - which can slow the progression of Alzheimer's if the disease is caught early. The first study found that the proteins which have been linked to dementia - known as biomarkers - could be detected in middle-aged adults through a simple blood test.

Researchers analysed levels of amyloid-beta protein plaques and phosphorylated tau - signs of Alzheimer's when they accumulate in the blood - of 1,350 dementia-free adults from the US with an average age of 61. Hopes of preventing Alzheimer's disease have been boosted by two breakthroughs in blood testing and brain scanning that could help detect the condition years before symptoms appear.

They found that those with higher levels of these biomarkers had a worse cognitive performance - the term for how well the brain can perform tasks - as well as declining memory functions and the ability to process information. A version of this type of test was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last in the United States year, although it is not yet part of NHS care.

Experts believe the FDA approval could pave the way for similar tests to become available in Britain in future. If approved, the findings suggest that the tests could help identify the early signs of Alzheimer's disease sooner. Authors of the study wrote: These findings support the concept that Alzheimer's disease begins decades before clinical symptoms emerge and highlight the potential value of plasma biomarkers for early detection in the general population.

They added that identifying individuals with early Alzheimer's disease could help assist research aimed at delaying or preventing the onset of dementia. Experts not involved in the study welcomed the findings, while cautioning that further research is still needed. Dr Richard Oakley, associate director of research and innovation at Alzheimer's Society, said: Blood-based biomarkers offer a promising, cost-effective and less invasive way of detecting Alzheimer's disease so it's encouraging to see momentum in this area.

Professor Paresh Malhotra, head of the division of neurology in the department of brain science, Imperial College London, said: It is also critical that we keep in mind that having an abnormal blood test is not in itself a clinical diagnosis and does not mean that someone will inevitably get dementia. At the moment we only really understand what these tests mean when there is evidence of cognitive impairment, so they can be helpful where there has been a clinical assessment but we do not yet fully understand their implications when they have been done without any such assessment or in people where there is no objective evidence of cognitive difficulties.

The results of the study could also strengthen the case for manufacturers Eli Lilly and Eisai, who made the drugs donanemab and lecanemab, respectively. Both were shown to delay progression from mild to moderate Alzheimer's by up to six months - in early, symptomatic Alzheimer's - and were licensed for use in the UK in 2024.

But they were not made available on the NHS after the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) deemed their benefits too small to justify the cost. The decision was appealed by Eli Lilly and Eisai but no decision has yet been made. The second study found that a new type of brain scan could detect tau proteins - another key Alzheimer's biomarker - more effectively than the current methods used in Europe and the US.

Everyone experiences dementia differently. Use this checklist to help you make a note of your symptoms before you talk to your GP. Symptom Checklist Researchers studied 682 participants from the US and Canada using two different PET brain scans, which use small amounts of radiation to reveal disease including cancer. The new scan used an experimental tracer - the formal term for the radiation - called MK6240, while the current method uses a tracer known as Flortaucipi





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Alzheimer's Disease Blood Testing Brain Scanning Early Detection NHS Approval

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Shielding the Brain From Alzheimer’sAlzheimer’s doesn’t begin with memory loss. It starts decades earlier. New research reveals that a simple trace mineral may help protect the brain long before symptoms appear.

Read more »

A quantum computing system’s perfect randomness could keep your secrets safeGenerating and confirming the randomness of qubits could lead to breakthroughs in computer data encryption

Read more »

SAPD: Nursing assistant accused of exploiting 79-year-old woman at nursing home with Alzheimer’sSan Antonio police arrested a certified nursing assistant who investigators believe paid for personal items with a debit card that belonged to a 79-year-old resident at a North Side nursing home.

Read more »

Alzheimer's Detection Breakthroughs: Blood Tests and Brain Scans Offer Early Diagnosis HopeNew research in The Lancet reveals that blood tests for biomarkers and advanced PET brain scans can detect Alzheimer's disease years before symptoms appear, potentially enabling earlier treatment and slowing progression. The findings may support NHS reconsideration of costly drugs like donanemab and lecanemab.

Read more »