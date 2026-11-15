Breakthrough T1D Rochester Gala Honors Volunteers and Highlights Research Progress

Breakthrough T1D Rochester hosted its annual gala to celebrate progress in curing type 1 diabetes, featuring honoree Deanna Diecher and inspiring stories from teens living with the condition.

Breakthrough T1D Rochester hosted its annual gala, highlighting progress toward cures for type 1 diabetes and the community's continued support. This year's honoree was Deanna Diecher, who volunteered for T1D for nearly 30 years and served as the board secretary.

"We are an organization to cure, prevent, and treat type one diabetes and its complications," said Matt Steffen, the chapter director for Breakthrough T1D Rochester. "We raise funds in the Rochester area and across the country to put money towards research that improves lives and hopefully someday finds a cure for type one. " The gala also featured an inspiring story by two teenage best friends living with type one diabetes in the Rochester area.

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