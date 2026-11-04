Breakthrough T1D Rochester Gala celebrates transforming life for people with diabetes

A night of progress and achievement, this year's Breakthrough T1D Rochester Gala honors how they have helped people affected by diabetes.

A night of progress and achievement, this year's Breakthrough T1D Rochester Gala honors how they have helped people affected by diabetes. The gala brings together advocates and community leaders to celebrate expanding Breakthrough T1D mission, and improving the quality of life for those suffering with type one diabetes.

Breakthrough T1D Chapter Director for Western and Central New York Matt Stefan joins ARC Rochester to preview what guests can expect including, guest speakers, a live auction, delicious dinner, and black-tie after party. Election results are coming in from races across the Rochester region and New York state, with several incumbents securing reelection. Our Bright Spot shines on remembering a beloved member of the 13WHAM family.

Advertisement

Letitia James declares victory in NY attorney general race Democrat Letitia James has been elected to a third term as attorney general. She declared victory on Tuesday evening. James beat her Republican opponent, formerGov. Kathy Hochul is projected to win a second full term, according to the Associated Press. Hochul handily beat her Republican challenger, Nassau County Executi