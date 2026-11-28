The Allen Telescope Array detected 25 narrow radio signals from the anti-solar point, a strategic location for detecting potential extraterrestrial intelligence transmissions.

Researchers affiliated with the SETI Institute and the Breakthrough Listen project have identified twenty-five mysterious radio signals during a comprehensive survey of the sky. These signals were detected using the Allen Telescope Array, a facility located in Northern California that was specifically constructed to search for extraterrestrial intelligence. The detections occurred while the team was observing the anti-solar point, a specific direction in space chosen because it represents a vantage point where distant civilizations could potentially spot Earth passing in front of the sun.

Narrow Radio Signals Defy Natural Explanations

The twenty-five signals were classified as signals of interest due to their distinct physical characteristics. They appeared as narrow radio tones whose frequencies shifted over time, a pattern that distinguishes them from typical natural cosmic emissions. Such tightly focused signals are considered a primary target in the search for alien technology because they closely resemble artificial transmissions generated by intelligent sources. The signals stood out clearly because they appeared significantly brighter in the telescope beam aimed directly at the target direction compared to a second beam pointed elsewhere in the sky.

Also read Jordan Smith Jr.’s Breakout Game Gives Hogs Something to Build On

Fourteen of these detections originated from a single patch of sky during one observing session, with their frequencies tightly clustered together within approximately 0.1 megahertz of one another. The ten sky positions associated with these detections have been scheduled for follow-up observations to determine their origin with greater precision. Researchers have not yet established what produced the signals, but their artificial-like qualities make them a subject of intense scientific scrutiny.

Game Theory Guides Search Strategy

The campaign employs game theory to predict when and where an alien civilization might choose to contact Earth. This strategic approach rests on the possibility that extraterrestrials could discover our planet using the same technique humans use to find distant worlds. Astronomers detect exoplanets by watching them pass in front of their stars, causing a small dip in starlight. Those observations also help researchers establish whether a planet orbits within its star's habitable zone, where conditions could allow liquid water to exist.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An alien civilization using the same transit technique could identify Earth as a potentially habitable planet and perhaps a target for communication. Scientists are focusing on the anti-solar point, the direction in Earth's sky directly opposite the sun. When Earth lies between the sun and a suitably positioned distant observer, that observer could see our planet crossing the sun's face. The idea is that extraterrestrials might choose this predictable alignment to send a focused radio signal toward Earth, identifying it as a moment when we might also be listening.

In game theory, this offers a possible Schelling point, which is a choice that two parties who are not communicating might make independently. The researchers compared this concept to agreeing to meet someone in New York City without setting a time or place and both deciding, without communicating, to meet at noon in Grand Central Terminal. In the same way, Earth's annual transit could provide a shared reference point for sending and searching for a signal from another intelligence.

Campaign Data and Future Observations

Dr Sofia Sheikh, a SETI Institute research scientist and co-lead author of the related survey-design paper, emphasized the complexity of the challenge. She stated that the challenge in SETI isn't simply deciding where to point a telescope. It is figuring out where and when another civilization might choose to transmit. The anti-solar point gives us a way to think about that problem from the perspective of a potential sender, rather than just the receiver.

The campaign's progress report was published on the preprint server arXiv. The report covers observations collected between August 2024 and August 2026, with progress recorded as of September 12 2026. Around two-thirds of 126 observing sessions had been analyzed at the time of the report. The software initially registered approximately 168.7 million radio detections, eventually selecting 11,212 plots for visual inspection. All those plots had been inspected and approximately three-quarters formally labeled.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 25 signals of interest span ten independent frequencies and ten sky positions observed across seven nights. The findings come from the largest observing campaign ever undertaken with the Allen Telescope Array, which had covered just 12 percent of its planned search area at the time of the report. Scientists have long proposed the anti-solar point as a promising place to search for alien transmissions, but this campaign provides the first observational coverage of that specific strategy.

The detections represent a significant step forward in the systematic search for extraterrestrial intelligence. By focusing on a location that maximizes the probability of mutual detection, the Breakthrough Listen team is narrowing down the vastness of space into manageable target areas. The scheduled follow-up observations for the ten sky positions will be critical in confirming whether these signals are of artificial origin. If confirmed, these findings could reshape our understanding of humanity's place in the cosmos and provide the first concrete evidence of communication from another world.

The data collected so far highlights the effectiveness of combining advanced telescope technology with theoretical models of strategic behavior. The ability to filter through 168.7 million detections to isolate just twenty-five signals of interest demonstrates the precision of modern SETI methodologies. As the campaign continues to expand its coverage beyond the initial 12 percent, the likelihood of capturing more such signals increases. The scientific community awaits the results of the follow-up observations with keen interest, as they hold the key to unlocking the nature of these mysterious radio emissions.