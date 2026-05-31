Breakthrough Drug Daraxonrasib Doubles Survival in Pancreatic Cancer Patients in Landmark Trial

A new targeted therapy called daraxonrasib has shown unprecedented efficacy in treating advanced pancreatic cancer by directly inhibiting the KRAS mutation, doubling survival times and offering a safer alternative to chemotherapy in a pivotal clinical trial.

Doctors have hailed a major breakthrough in the treatment of pancreatic cancer following the successful trial of a new targeted drug. The medication, daraxonrasib, represents the first therapy able to directly inhibit the specific genetic mutation, KRAS, which is responsible for driving approximately 90 percent of pancreatic cancer cases.

This development has been described as a turning point for a disease notorious for its poor prognosis and limited treatment options. The drug, which is taken as a once-daily pill, has demonstrated the ability to significantly extend survival times for patients with advanced forms of the disease, offering a new avenue of hope where traditionally only highly toxic chemotherapy was available.

Pancreatic cancer remains one of the deadliest cancers, largely because it is often diagnosed at a late stage after it has already spread. In the United Kingdom alone, around 10,500 people are diagnosed each year, and more than half of these patients die within three months of their diagnosis. The standard chemotherapy regimens have provided limited benefits and come with severe side effects, leading to many patients discontinuing treatment.

Daraxonrasib, a member of a new class of drugs known as RAS inhibitors, works by specifically targeting and shutting down the cancer cells driven by the mutant KRAS protein. Early clinical trial results indicate that patients receiving daraxonrasib lived twice as long without their disease worsening compared to those on standard chemotherapy. The median overall survival for the daraxonrasib group was just over one year, while the chemotherapy group survived for an average of 6.6 months following treatment initiation.

Furthermore, the new drug presented a more favorable safety profile, with fewer serious adverse events and a lower discontinuation rate due to side effects. The findings were presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology's (ASCO) annual meeting in Chicago, drawing significant attention from the global oncology community. The trial, which was funded by Revolution Medicine, enrolled 500 patients with advanced pancreatic cancer from North America, Europe, and Asia who had previously received at least one prior treatment.

Dr. Brian Wolpin, the trial lead from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, expressed optimism, stating that the drug could help patients in ways previously unattainable, improving both survival and quality of life. The KRAS mutation has long been considered an elusive target in cancer research, often referred to as the "great white whale of oncology" because of its challenging structure and central role in tumor growth.

The success of daraxonrasib validates decades of research aimed at directly inhibiting KRAS and paves the way for a new standard of care. Independent experts, including Dr. George Sledge of Caris Life Sciences and Dr. Rachna Shroff, an ASCO expert, have lauded the results as "revolutionary" and "unprecedented," signaling the arrival of a "RAS revolution" in oncology.

The data will now be submitted to regulatory agencies in the US and the UK, with the sponsor committed to accelerating the drug's availability to address the significant unmet need in pancreatic cancer. If approved, daraxonrasib could fundamentally change the treatment landscape for metastatic pancreatic cancer, offering patients a more effective and tolerable therapeutic option





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Pancreatic Cancer Daraxonrasib KRAS Inhibitor Targeted Therapy Oncology Breakthrough Clinical Trial Survival Rate ASCO RAS Mutation Cancer Treatment

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