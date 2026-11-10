Breakthrough cosmic hydrogen measurement could transform our view of the Universe

The MeerKLASS international collaboration achieves the first direct measurement of the large-scale clustering of cosmic hydrogen in the Universe.

Advances in computing and astronomy have led to increasingly complex attempts to chart the large-scale structure of the Universe. For the past decade, scientists have been working to map one aspect in particular to see whether it matches observations of the cosmic web: cosmic hydrogen.

For the first few hundred million years after the Big Bang, neutral hydrogen was the only element in the Universe and the intergalactic medium - in abundance. For the past decade, scientists with theThe MeerKLASS Collaboration is an international group of astronomers conducting cosmological surveys using the MeerKAT radio telescope.

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Their survey relies on a technique known as HI intensity mapping to detect the combined emissions of galaxies within large segments of the sky. This enables the creation of 3D maps of the cosmos that show the distribution of matter in the cosmic web. Members of the MeerKLASS collaboration at their biannual 'Busy Week' meeting, hosted at the University of Torino in September 2025.

Credit: SARAO This is no easy task, since the 21-cm signal must be extracted from all the other emissions of the Universe , which are about 10,000 times stronger than the hydrogen signal itself. To accomplish this, the team chose to operate each dish in the array as an independent telescope, rather than combining all 64 dishes into a single interferometer.

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This was an entirely new observation mode for MeerKAT that traded sharp angular resolution for very high survey speed. For their survey, the team analyzed data collected by the MeerKAT array across ~250 square degrees of sky. This enabled the detection of a neutral hydrogen signal that originated 4.5 billion years ago . The team's measurements produced many independent maps from different dishes and observing times.

These were then cross-compared to suppress individual instrument effects and reinforce the structure of cosmic hydrogen. Their results showed that cosmic hydrogen mirrors the large-scale structure of the cosmic web, advancing a technique that could transform how cosmologists map the Universe. Dr Steven Cunnington, a Senior Research Fellow at Purdue University's, led the development of the analysis pipeline that enabled the mapping of cosmic hydrogen. Since 2015, he has also co-led one of the working groups within the MeerKLASS Collaboration.

This result feels particularly special because it's the culmination of a journey that began when I started my PhD at Portsmouth over a decade ago. I am now fortunate to be part of a much wider international collaboration sharing this common goal. Many of the challenges addressed in this work have shaped my own research career, so seeing our team deliver this measurement is a remarkable milestone to witness.

This slice of the DESI data maps celestial objects from Earth to billions of light-years away, showing nearby bright galaxies , luminous red galaxies , emission-line galaxies , and quasars . Credit: DESI Collaboration/DOE/KPNO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/C. Lamman This information can be used to constrain the most pressing cosmological measurements facing scientists today. This includes the expansion rate of the cosmos , the influence of Dark Energy, and the distribution of Dark Matter.

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Said Professor Mário Santos, Principal Investigator of the MeerKLASS survey at the University of the Western Cape: This is a milestone in establishing 21-cm intensity mapping as a novel tool for cosmology. This measurement took a decade of patient work by researchers spread across seven countries and three continents - and many of them are early-career scientists who have spent their whole career on this project. Such an ambitious result requires sustained and genuine teamwork from many people.

And none of it would exist without the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory, which built and operates MeerKAT and helped sort out the many challenges with this survey along the way. It is a reminder that science at this level is a large collaborative effort. Matt Williams is a space journalist, science communicator, and author with several published titles and studies. His work is featured in