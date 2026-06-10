Breaking Through the Mounjaro Plateau: Tips to Restart Weight Loss

After losing two stone on Mounjaro, the author hit a frustrating plateau. This article explores why plateaus happen and offers six strategies to overcome them, including changing injection sites, adjusting portions, increasing protein, adjusting dosage, and strength training.

When I started taking Mounjaro last year, I found losing weight was easy. In eight months, I lost two stone, bringing me just a few pounds short of my goal.

But then I hit the dreaded MJ plateau. A quick glance over the many Facebook support groups confirms that this is most definitely a thing, and many users, like me, have been infuriated about paying 180 to 300 pounds a month for that magic elixir when the ultimate goal remains tantalisingly out of reach.

Medics say the plateau hits partly because your body gets used to the appetite suppression and slower gastric emptying, and partly because old habits the ones that caused you to gradually gain weight in the past inevitably start to reappear. But I have discovered you can kickstart the weight loss and get the scales moving to ensure you look your skinny jab best when you hit the beach this summer. Change the injection site.

TikTok is awash with videos variously claiming you will lose weight faster if you switch from injecting your tummy to injecting into your upper arm, your thigh, or switching from one arm to the other. It turns out some injection sites can be more effective than others it depends on your fat distribution. The reason you inject into fatty tissue is specifically to slow absorption, so the drugs effectiveness can be spread evenly across the days between injections.

When injected into fat, the GLP-1 binds to proteins in the blood which act like a sponge or carrier, prolonging its life in the bloodstream and protecting it from being broken down or flushed out so quickly, so that it remains active in your system for days instead of hours. Some injection sites can be more effective than others it depends on your fat distribution.

Injecting into muscle can mean faster absorption but the effects of the drug may be less predictable and could only last a few days. If you have already lost quite a bit of weight, you may find fat deposits have shrunk on your thigh and upper arm, making it more likely that injecting there will hit muscle rather than fat. Targeting the stomach is usually best, but move your injection site slightly each week.

Injecting in exactly the same spot can damage the tissues in that area, impairing absorption. Re-shrink your portions. As you lose weight, your body burns fewer calories day to day, so you just cannot get away with eating the quantities of food you used to eat.

You may no longer experience the miraculous push that plate away suppression the jabs gave you in the early days, but it is good to aim to go back to eating the way you did then. That means smaller meals on smaller plates and being hyper alert to the tiniest sign that you might be full. The fullness signalling is probably still there, but you might have stopped listening to it. Meet your protein targets.

If late-night snacking is sabotaging your weight loss now, you might not be taking on board enough protein during the day. Protein helps to increase muscle, support metabolism, improve fat loss, increase energy, and reduce cravings. Louise Atkinson lost two stone in eight months, then hit the dreaded MJ plateau. You might not be taking on board enough protein during the day, she writes.

Rob Hobson, consultant nutritionist at Healthspan and author of The Low Appetite Cookbook (published by HarperCollins), recommends aiming to eat 1.2g to 1.6g of protein per kilogram of target body weight per day. That means aiming for 25-30g of protein from meat, fish, eggs, tofu, nuts, or pulses at each meal. Always eat protein first before carbs or extras, then salad or veg to keep your fibre levels up. Up your dose a bit.

A few weeks on a higher dose might be just enough to jolt your metabolism back into losing rather than maintaining, and if you are clever, it does not need to cost you more. If your prescriber is willing to sell you a higher-dose pen, you can spread the extra cost over six or seven weeks by injecting less than the full dose of the new pen.

This move is considered off label and is not recommended by pharmacists, but plenty of users do it. If you are moving up from 2.5mg to a 5mg pen, you can line up 3mg or 4mg by carefully counting the number of clicks when you turn the dial.

Whatever strength you buy, 60 clicks is a full dose, 30 clicks would be half that dose, and by counting the clicks you may find your new sweet spot somewhere in the middle. Lift weights. Do not think you can bust through a plateau by doubling your daily step count or taking on an extra spin class. Strength training is your secret weapon for breaking through an MJ plateau.

Muscle burns calories even when you are asleep, so if you have been slacking in the gym, now is the time to pick up the bigger dumbbells and really build muscle. Push weights at least twice a week





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