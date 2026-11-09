BREAKING: Three-Star 2027 Running Back, Alabama High School Football Talent Commits to Arizona State

The Sun Devils got some good news to start their week, with one incoming talent choosing the pitchfork for his collegiate future.

ASU commit and Thompson High School's CJ Cowley celebrates his touchdown catch as Thompson takes on Prattville football at Thompson High School in Alabaster, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026.

| © Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesAnnounced on Monday morning via X, the four-star Alabama high school running back announced that he will be committing to theCJ Cowley announced his commitment to Arizona State on his X account, choosing the Sun Devils over Indiana, Miami, Ole Miss, Oregon, Auburn and many others.

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"First, I want to thank God for blessing me with this opportunity and guiding my path," Cowley wrote. "Thank you to my family, coaches, and everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. After a lot of thought, prayer, and conversations with my family, I’m excited to announce that I have officially committed to Arizona State University!

"No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest.

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As the lead tailback for Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama, Cowley has 13 total touchdowns and 757 all-purpose yards, according to MaxPreps. That includes 455 rushing yards and eight scores, on top of 302 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns. Cowley has five games of 100 all-purpose yards or more, including two games of 130 yards and multiple touchdowns. At 5-foot-9, 195-pounds, the Alabama running back could be a swiss army knife for the Sun Devils.

A role that is becoming the norm in the Kenny Dillingham regime. Cowley is the 13th commit in the ASU 2027 class, joining as a three-star, despite being listed as a four-star earlier in his high school career. ASU now has 10 three-stars and 2 four-stars, with a lot still to be determined in the 2027 recruiting cycle. In a world of transfer portal madness, Arizona State has made its living with their freshmen this season.

Could we see these names do the same a year from now? Dan Allison is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University, graduating Cum Laude in Sports Journalism. He currently works for the Rio Rancho Observer and the Albuquerque Journal in New Mexico and has covering high school sports in both New Mexico and Arizona and he is a contributor to High School On SI.

He began contributing to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI in 2026.