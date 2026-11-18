Three Bronx peace officers were shot on Monday morning, and the gunman believed to be responsible has barricaded himself inside a nearby apartment, police

Two Bronx security officers were shot on Monday morning, and the gunman believed to be responsible has barricaded himself inside a nearby apartment, police sources say.peace officers were shot on Monday morning, and the gunman believed to be responsible has barricaded himself inside a nearby apartment, police sources say.the shooting unfolded in Co-Op City just before noon on Nov. 16 at 4240 Hutchinson River Pkwy.

East, where Co-Op City Department of Public Safety peace officers visited to conduct a wellness check. But the routine check quickly turned violent, sources said, when the gunman opened fire, striking both security officers. They were subsequently taken to Jacobi Hospital and are expected to survive. A third peace officer was wounded in the shooting, suffering a gunshot wound to their arm.

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Sources said they were rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition. Sources familiar with the investigation said that the suspected gunman remains on the scene and has barricaded himself inside an apartment within the tower. Officers from thePolice are asking the public to stay clear of the area as the investigation continues. Dean Moses is the Police Bureau Chief at amNewYork and resident photographer.

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