The Rock announced on The Pat McAfee Show that he will appear at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames in Houston, celebrating 30 years since his WWE debut, after rearranging his Jumanji tour schedule.

The Rock will appear at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames in Houston, he announced Wednesday on The Pat McAfee Show. The announcement came as WWE celebrates 30 years of The Rock, one of the most electrifying men in sports entertainment.

During the interview, The Rock was asked whether he would appear in WWE again. He gave a surprising response. I would not miss next week for the world, man, he said. I am going to Houston.

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Houston, we do not have a problem. I am going to Houston. I am gonna go to Survivor Series. The Rock said he rearranged his movie tour schedule to make time for the event.

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We start our big Jumanji tour next weekend, he said. I actually talked with Sony about three months ago and pushed the tour a couple of days, actually by a week, so I can make this event. And I cannot wait. He also reflected on the many iterations of his character over the years, including Rocky Maivia, People's Champ, Corporate Champ, Final Boss and Nation of Domination.

It was always so close to my heart, still is because it is deep in my bones, he said. It does not happen without the people. You hear that often, but it is true. That moniker of People's Champion that Muhammad Ali granted me back in the day, that means something to me.

Rock Reflects On People's Champion Legacy

The Rock said the People's Champ is coming home. I will see everybody next week at Survivor Series, he said. His first match came at Survivor Series in 1996, where he was known as Rocky Maivia. He was the sole survivor of the classic 5-on-5 elimination tag team match.

That moment helped set the stage for what The Rock would become in pro wrestling and later as a Hollywood A-lister. Survivor Series: WarGames is one of the big four premium live events on the WWE calendar. It is the crescendo to end the year and the event that will reset everything ahead of the Royal Rumble as fans begin to get excited for WrestleMania season.

The Rock has not been seen since Elimination Chamber 2025, when he ushered in John Cena's heel turn. At that event, Cena turned heel and appeared to join forces with The Final Boss. The Rock did not appear in that storyline at that year's event. A big match many WWE fans have hoped for is The Rock going up against world heavyweight champion Roman Reigns.

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Bloodline Storyline And Roman Reigns Speculation

It would be part of a longer Bloodline storyline that dates back to when The Rock inserted himself into WrestleMania 40, developing a feud with Cody Rhodes. WrestleMania 40 was The Rock's last actual match in WWE. The Bloodline will take on 946 in a WarGames match at Survivor Series next weekend.

There is speculation about whether this could lead to Rock vs. Roman at WrestleMania 43, the first WrestleMania to take place outside of the U.S. However, nothing has been announced. The Rock said he would be at Survivor Series to celebrate his 30 years with WWE. WWE is celebrating The Rock's 30th anniversary with merchandise drops and other special releases. The celebration will also include an appearance at the same event where he made his in-ring debut.

The announcement also comes as The Rock is set for an appearance on College GameDay later this week on the campus of the University of Miami. He made the WWE announcement during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. There are many questions that will loom as The Rock returns. Fans have wondered about potential matches and storylines.

Survivor Series WarGames Returns To Houston

For now, his focus is on Survivor Series: WarGames in Houston, where he will celebrate three decades since his debut.