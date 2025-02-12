Breaking the Cycle: Overcoming Childhood Trauma and the Need to Pull Others Down

This personal account explores the author's struggle with a recurring pattern of feeling inadequate and the urge to diminish others' accomplishments. Triggered by a family gathering, the author realizes this behavior stems from childhood experiences of belittlement by her father. She seeks advice on how to break free from this pattern and heal from past wounds.

During a recent family visit, I spent a lot of time hearing about my grown children's accomplishments. I asked questions and tried to be a good listener. At one point, my husband read a story he had written, and the family showered him with praise. I suppose I was subconsciously annoyed that he received so much attention. Feeling a bit low, I started telling a story about him in a way that made him look bad. Everyone shut down and excluded me.

When my husband told me I had hurt his feelings, I apologized to him, and the next morning, I apologized to everyone else. Later, I realized this feeling of being overshadowed and needing to bring someone down to my level felt familiar. My father often belittled me to appear better. I see him as the childhood trauma I'm still trying to recover from, even after six decades. How do I move past this pattern? I know that awareness of the issue isn't enough, but I'm not sure what to do next. Any advice you have to help me break free of this childhood issue would be gratefully accepted and adopted





