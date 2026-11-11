Teen suspect arrested in fatal Bronx shooting of Ghanaian immigrant Javits Frimpong, 15

A teenage suspect has been taken into custody in the Oct. 29 fatal shooting of 15-year-old Ghanaian immigrant Javits Frimpong in the Bronx, with charges pending, sources said.

A teenage suspect has been taken into custody in the fatal Bronx shooting of 15-year-old Javits Frimpong, and charges are pending, sources said. The suspect was arrested by the NYPD Violent Crimes Task Force.

Frimpong, a Ghanaian immigrant, was shot in the stomach around 9:25 a.m. on Oct. 29 near East 171st Street and Third Avenue in Claremont. He was on his way to school when he was killed. His father, Thomas Frimpong, said the teenager had been bullied and believes that bullying was connected to his death. The shooting shocked the city and prompted demonstrations, including school walkouts demanding justice and an end to gun violence.

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Suspects Attempted to Conceal Identity, Recovered Shell Casing

According to police, three suspects approached Frimpong while trying to disguise themselves. He ran, dropping his backpack as he fled. NYPD Chief of Detectives Kenny said the backpack was not recovered because another person stole it. Kenny also said the suspects ran back and picked up a shell casing, which he said showed they knew exactly what they were doing.

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After the shooting, law enforcement sources said the trio fled to the Freeman Avenue subway station and jumped the turnstiles. Kenny said detectives have been in constant communication with Frimpong's family during the investigation. He described the teen as a dedicated student who was trying to live the American dream. From all indications, Kenny said, this was a kid who was doing things right.

He would voluntarily leave his phone at home to concentrate on schoolwork, come home, do his homework and then check his phone periodically. Kenny said all indications showed Frimpong was trying to get ahead by going to school. Frimpong had been in the United States for only about a year with his father. Mayor Zohran Mamdani said that after speaking with the President, Trump granted Frimpong's mother an emergency visa to fly to New York.

Family Devastated by Loss, Rallies for Funeral Support

A family statement said the family is devastated by an unimaginable loss. The statement said no father should have to bury his child, especially under such heartbreaking circumstances. The family said it is raising funds to help Frimpong's father with funeral, burial and other unexpected expenses during an incredibly difficult time.