The Michigan Wolverines have a new leader atop their athletic department. With Warde Manuel set to leave Michigan at the end of the year, the university was ac

Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas Governer Greg Abbott, left, and Texas A&M Athletic Director Trev Alberts pose for pictures prior to the game against the LSU Tigers.

The Aggies defeated the Tigers 38-23; at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters ConnectWith Warde Manuel set to leave Michigan at the end of the year, the university was actively searching for new leadership. That search ramped up in the last two weeks or so.

Also read Michigan Wolverines Red Zone Report: Missed Opportunity Cost Michigan

With the university’s new president, C. Cybele Raver set to start on December first, hiring an athletic director is an important first step to righting the ship. That is specifically true within the football program. Trev Alberts' deal with Michigan is expected to put him in the top-3 among sitting athletic directors, sources tellAlberts has led Texas A&M athletics for the last three years.

He spent the previous three years as Nebraska’s athletic director, and was responsible for hiring Matt Rhule at his alma mater. During his time with the Aggies, the department has won four national championships, although their football program has not been one of them. The biggest line in Dellenger’s report about Michigan hiring Alberts is that he’s expected to conduct an evaluation of Michigan Football immediately.

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Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham watches the replay monitor during the second half in a game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectNo purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Alberts is an outsider. He does not have ties to Michigan, but he has been in leadership positions in the Big Ten, and played at Nebraska in college. It’s likely that he understands the standards that are required to be kept up at a place like Michigan.

When Kyle Whittingham met with the media earlier this week, he was asked about his future as the head coach. He was asked about the support he had from those in leadership currently at Michigan.

““Well, we don’t have an AD yet,” Whittingham said during his press conference. “Warde Manuel has been very supportive. Warde has been awesome this season, but of course, he’s on his way out. I haven’t had the opportunity to talk with the new president yet, and like I said, there’s not an AD in place at this point in time, so obviously no conversations there.

But I’m looking forward to finding out who it is and having a chance to visit. … There’s some things with recruiting coming up, not recruiting, but signing day. Recruiting’s always going on. But signing day and issuing contracts to the freshmen and so forth, but Ward has tried to paint as clear a picture as he can given the circumstances, and so he’s done a nice job of that.

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But ultimately, the new AD will be the one that sets up what’s available for your roster and that type of thing. So looking forward to that opportunity when we get the new person in. ” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel watches warms up ahead of the game between Michigan and Penn State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The most interesting part of Whittingham’s commentary came after he discussed the support from those currently within the program.

“I have no idea who the AD is going to be,” Whittingham said. I haven’t heard who the front runners or anything are, but the head coach and the AD have got to be in lockstep to be successful, and so I assume that will be the case. That’s what I’m hoping for. ” If the head coach and athletic director are supposed to be in lockstep, as Whittingham said, it’s interesting that he did not know of any finalists.

Perhaps he was playing coy about the whole situation, but with the way Michigan’s season has gone to date, Alberts is going to be under a lot of pressure with what will likely be his first major decision as Michigan’s new man in charge. Jacob is a sports writer across OnSI, including the Michigan Wolverines and the Green Bay Packers. He is a lifelong midwesterner who grew up watching Lloyd Carr, Charles Woodson and the 1997 National Champion Michigan Wolverines.

Part of that passion is what inspired Jacob to pursue his journalism degree at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. He graduated in 2014 with a Bachelor's in Journalism and Mass Media.