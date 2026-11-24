The Philadelphia Phillies have started up the offseason a bit on a quiet note so far. With the holidays nearly here and the CBA set to expire, the franchise wil

Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly returns to the dugout after a visit to the mound in the seventh inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park.

Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Philadelphia Phillies have started up the offseason a bit on a quiet note so far. With the holidays nearly here and the CBA set to expire, the franchise will have to act quickly. Coming off a year in which the Phillies were able to make the postseason once again, the team unfortunately saw another early postseason exit.

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While making the playoffs five straight years is a great accomplishment, early losses in October are frustrating. Philadelphia still has a desire and a belief that they can compete going forward. The roster might be getting a bit older, but there is still a lot of talent on this squad.

However, if they truly want to be a contender, they will need to add some help. When looking at what a best-case scenario might look like for the Phillies, signing a couple of top free agents at positions of need would help. Oct 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Adrian Morejon pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning at American Family Field.

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Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect When looking at the needs for Philadelphia this year, they are rather clear in the outfield and in the bullpen. The Phillies need to add to a lineup that underachieved last year, and the outfield was a main area of struggle.

Furthermore, Philadelphia also lacked help for Jhoan Duran in the bullpen. Getting the ball to their star closer at times was a challenge, and the Phillies have been plagued by bullpen issues for years now.

Furthermore, when looking specifically at the bullpen, help in the form of a dominant left-hander would be ideal. When looking at the potential options for them to pursue in free agency specifically, Sato and Morejon should be at the top of their list. Sato would provideThe price for both of these players wouldn’t be low, but the Phillies are seeing a couple bad contracts come off the books this winter.

That money could be reallocated into these two, and both wouldn’t cost nearly as much as what the New York Mets just gave to Tarik Skubal. Overall, in a best-case scenario for the team this winter, landing these two players would be a perfect offseason. The Phillies still have a lot of talent on their roster, and adding Sato and Morejon would really propel them toward being a true contender.

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Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20.