The Miami Dolphins have made their decision on rookie edge defender Max Llewellyn, and for the moment at least want to keep him around. That's the takeaway from

The Miami Dolphins have made their decision on rookie edge defender Max Llewellyn, and for the moment at least want to keep him around. That's the takeaway from the latest Dolphins roster moves, as they signed Llewellyn from the practice squad to the active roster, clearing the way for him to be able to play against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

In an accompanying move, the Dolphins signed punter Jack Browning to the practice squad to fill that slot. Browning has appeared in five NFL games, all with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2024 when he averaged 42.5 yards on 10 punts, with a net of 34.6 yards. Browning has been out of the NFL since December 2024 except for a one-week stint with the Arizona Cardinals in training camp this summer.

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The Dolphins, of course, have veteran Bradley Pinion to handling the punting duties and there's nothing about Browning that suggests he could be a long-term answer, so perhaps Pinion is dealing with some sort of physical issue. Llewellyn, the seventh-round pick out of Iowa, had been on the practice squad since he was waived the day after the cuts to the 53-player limit to accommodate the eight newcomers the team brought in from the outside.

Llewelly played the maximum three games allowed as a practice squad elevation when he suited up against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2, the New York Jets in Week 7 and the New England Patriots in Week 8. In those three games, he got only six total snaps on defense and eight more on special teams, but clearly the Dolphins liked his potential enough to want to see him in action again.

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He becomes the sixth edge defender on the 53-man roster after Eric Watts also was signed from the practice squad Tuesday. The Dolphins are very light at the defensive tackle position with only three players — Kenneth Grant, Keith Cooper Jr., Jordan Jefferson — after placing Zeek Biggers and Jordan Phillips on IR, but Watts might be able to slide inside for a certain number of snaps and veteran Matthew Butler figures to get elevated from the practice squad for the Buffalo game.

Llewellyn was the last of the Dolphins' league-high 13 draft picks this year and all of them are with the team — 11 on the active roster, linebacker Trey Moore on injured reserve, and guard DJ Campbell on the practice squad.

After all the moves of the past two days, here's the updated 16-man Dolphins practice squad :November 18 — Signed EDGE Max Llewellyn to the active roster off the practice squad ... signed P Jack Browning to the practice squad November 17 — Placed DL Zeek Bigger and Jordan Phillips on injured reserve ... signed QB Brady Cook, DL Jordan Jefferson and EDGE Eric Watts to the active roster off the practice squad ... signed WR Brady Boyd, DL Matthew Butler, K Daniel Carlson and DL Chris Smith to the practice squadNovember 11 — Signed DT Keith Cooper Jr. off the Carolina Panthers practice squad November 10 — Placed DT Zach Sieler and QB Malik Willis on injured reserve ... waived CB Reese TaylorAlain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI, host of the All Dolphins Podcast, and co-host of the Dolphins Collective.

Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls , the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine.

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During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season.

A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.