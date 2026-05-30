Breaking Down Phillies' Offense Since Manager Change

The Philadelphia Phillies saw their modest winning streak get snapped in the series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers. In the loss, not much went right. C

May 19, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies bench coach Don Mattingly on the field before game against the Cincinnati Reds at Citizens Bank Park.

| Eric Hartline-Imagn Images The Philadelphia Phillies saw their modest winning streak get snapped in the series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers. In the loss, not much went right. , the Phillies were feeling good. The team was just able to sweep the San Diego Padres to start their West Coast trip, proving that they are indeed a contender.

In that series, it was the pitching that once again led the way for them. Philadelphia is going to be a team that relies on their pitching staff to carry them, and since they have been healthy, this group has been good. Unfortunately, on Friday, Zack Wheeler didn’t have his best stuff and suffered his first loss of the season. The Dodgers were able to beat the right-hander with the long ball, hitting four home runs off Wheeler.

While it wasn’t the best start for the ace of the Phillies, he did only allow five hits in the game. However, with the Dodgers scoring four runs, that was enough to get the job done against an offense that hasn’t been great this year.

Furthermore, with Los Angeles deploying left-hander Justin Wrobleski, the 25-year-old mostly shut down Philadelphia. The Phillies had three hits in last night's 4-2 loss. Since the managerial change, they rank 16th in baseball averaging 4.24 runs per game. Following the switch to Don Mattingly as the manager, the Phillies have been right in the middle of the road when it comes to most major offensive stats.

Fortunately, they have been carried by their star left-handed sluggers. Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper are both having excellent seasons.

Furthermore, Brandon Marsh has performed at an All-Star level as well. However, while those three have been great, the right-handed hitters in the lineup have all struggled overall. There have been a few spurts from Trea Turner and Alec Bohm here and there, but the overall numbers are very poor.. This is a batting order that is in desperate need of some help on the right side of the plate.

Fortunately, the excellent starting rotation has been able to cover up some of the weaknesses for the team, and the offensive inconsistencies are certainly one of them. This is a team that simply cannot score runs against left-handed pitchers, and that has to change if they want to be considered a contender. Even though they have been playing better of late, there is still work to do. Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting.

He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20.





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