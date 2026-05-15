Breaking Dad: Bradley Walsh's son Barney was left in awe as his father got set on fire

Robin Morris Young presents the eighth episode of the popular ITV show Breaking Dad, with Bradley Walsh's son Barney expressing shock and concern as his father got set on fire during the stunt.

Bradley Walsh 's son Barney was left lost for words as he watched his father get set on fire during Friday's episode of Breaking Dad . The show follows the father-son duo as they travel around the world for exciting and adventurous road trips.

They premiered in 2019 and have since traveled to Australia for the seventh series. In a first look at the installment, Bradley is told to prepare for a dangerous stunt involving fire. Bradley is later set on fire and his son Barney, alongside the audience, expresses concern. After the stunt, the duo discuss safety measures, with Bradley putting on protective clothing and Barney asking how to extinguish the flames.

Bradley mentions smothering with wet blankets and using a hose and fire extinguisher as back-ups. The television legend puts on a balaclava to protect himself from the flames and lies on the floor to be set on fire. He then calms down and is set alight, with viewers expressing shock and Barney shouting 'You are on fire, you are on fire!

'. The show returns with three more episodes in the current series





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Breaking Dad Bradley Walsh Barney Walsh Fire Stunt Australia Series Seven Protective Clothing Smothering With Wet Blankets Hose Fire Extinguisher Balaclava

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