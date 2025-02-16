Breaking Barriers: Colorado Referee Nadine Ihde-Johnston Makes History at State Wrestling Tournament

Nadine Ihde-Johnston, a pioneering female wrestling referee, stands out at the CHSAA State Championship Wrestling tournament in Denver as the sole woman officiating among her male colleagues. Her expertise, passion, and dedication to the sport have earned her recognition as a trailblazer in women's wrestling.

Referee Nadine Ihde-Johnston, a trailblazer in the world of women's wrestling officiating, is making history at the CHSAA State Championship Wrestling tournament in Denver. At 57 years old, she stands as the sole female referee among her male counterparts, her silver ponytail and energetic style a stark contrast to the traditional image of a wrestling official.

Johnston's passion for the sport is evident in her every move, from her quick witted banter with the wrestlers to her meticulous attention to the rules of the game. \ Ihde-Johnston's journey to becoming a prominent figure in wrestling officiating began in Iowa, where she made history as the first woman to referee at the state tournament six years ago. This achievement followed 19 years of experience officiating high school wrestling matches and 24 years at the scorer's table during the IHSAA state tournament. In 2024, she was recognized for her exceptional contributions by being named the first National AAU Wrestling Women's Official of the Year. \ Her commitment to the sport extends beyond her own state. She continues to officiate at the prestigious IHSAA state tournament in Indiana and has refereed at tournaments across the country, including Texas, Washington, and Virginia. Despite the demanding schedule, which involves traveling back and forth between Colorado and Iowa for approximately 40 days a year, she remains dedicated to growing women's wrestling in both states. She sees the rapid increase in the number of girls participating in wrestling as a testament to the sport's growing appeal and believes that continued support and encouragement are crucial for its continued success.





denverpost / 🏆 13. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

WRESTLING FEMALE OFFICIAL COLORADO HISTORY CHSAA STATE CHAMPIONSHIP NADINE IHDE-JOHNSTON

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Healey Says State Remains 'Strong' in State of the Commonwealth AddressGov. Maura Healey delivered her State of the Commonwealth address, highlighting the state's strong economy and emphasizing the need to implement new laws passed in recent years. She also outlined legislative priorities for the coming months, including addressing broker's fees and potential changes to the state's shelter system.

Read more »

State-by-State Retirement Ranking: Southern States LagThis article analyzes Seniorly's ranking of the best and worst states for retirees, highlighting the challenges faced by Southern states in providing adequate healthcare and a high quality of life for seniors.

Read more »

San Diego State Battles Colorado State in Close GameThe San Diego State Aztecs faced off against the Colorado State Rams in a thrilling basketball matchup at Viejas Arena. The game featured intense moments, key plays, and standout performances from both teams.

Read more »

Gov. Kay Ivey Prepares for Final State of the State AddressAlabama Governor Kay Ivey will deliver her eighth and final State of the State address in her last two years in office. At 80 years old, she will be the same age as President Joe Biden at the end of his term.

Read more »

State-by-State Grocery Price Showdown: Where Are the Cheapest and Most Expensive Groceries?A new report reveals the dramatic differences in grocery prices across the United States. From the soaring costs in Hawaii, Alaska, and California to the affordability found in Texas, the study sheds light on the impact of inflation and regional economic factors on food expenses.

Read more »

New York Governor's State of the State Address Opens With Justin Timberlake PerformanceNew York Governor Kathy Hochul's State of the State Address began with a performance of Justin Timberlake's 'Suit & Tie', drawing mixed reactions online. Some found it amusing and lighthearted, while others criticized the choice of entertainment, particularly given the state's ongoing crime issues.

Read more »