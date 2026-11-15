Breaking Bad Cast Reunite for Definitive Oral History Book on November 17

Dean Norris leads Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul in 'Do What You're Gonna Do,' a comprehensive oral history of Breaking Bad releasing November 17, 2026.

Thirteen years after the series finale concluded Walter White's descent into darkness, the original creative team and cast of Breaking Bad are reuniting to document the legacy of one of television's most influential dramas. Dean Norris and Joe Layden have co-authored a new definitive oral history titled Do What You're Gonna Do, which serves as an extensive behind-the-scenes examination of the show's production and cultural impact. The book is scheduled for official release on November 17, 2026, through William Morrow, offering fans a comprehensive look at the creation of the AMC series that began its run in 2008 and ended in 2013.

Oral History Features Original Cast and Crew

The publication brings together a massive array of voices from the set of Breaking Bad, including main stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, who portrayed Walter White and Jesse Pinkman respectively. Series creator Vince Gilligan contributes to the project, providing insights into the narrative structure and creative decisions that defined the show's six-year run. The book also includes contributions from Anna Gunn, who played Skyler White, Bob Odenkirk, who portrayed Saul Goodman, and Giancarlo Esposito, known for his role as Gus Fring. Key creative figures such as Peter Gould are also featured, ensuring the text covers both the acting performances and the behind-the-scenes production mechanics.

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RJ Mitte's Posthumous Contribution and Tribute

A particularly poignant element of the book is the inclusion of an interview with the late RJ Mitte, who played Walter White's son, Walter Jr. Mitte tragically passed away on October 12, 2026, at the age of 34, making his reflections on his original audition and his experiences on set especially meaningful to readers. An excerpt published by Vanity Fair on November 10 details Mitte's memories of the show's most heartbreaking moments, offering a candid look at the emotional toll the role took. Dean Norris dedicates significant space to honoring his former costar, describing the enduring friendships that formed among the cast and crew during the show's production.

From AMC Debut to Cultural Phenomenon

The narrative within Do What You're Gonna Do traces the unlikely beginnings of Breaking Bad at AMC to its eventual rise as a global cultural phenomenon. Dean Norris, who is best known for his portrayal of DEA agent Hank Schrader, leads the storytelling effort, combining his personal anecdotes with exclusive interviews and previously untold stories from the set. The book details how Vince Gilligan's vision evolved over five seasons, transforming a small-time meth dealer into one of television's most complex characters. It explores the stratospheric rise of the series, which aired from 2008 to 2013, and examines the critical acclaim that solidified its place in modern television history.

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Release Formats and Audiobook Narration

Readers can purchase the hardcover, digital, and audiobook editions of the book through major distributors starting this Tuesday, November 17. Dean Norris will narrate the audiobook version, allowing fans to hear the stories directly from the actor who played the iconic law enforcement agent. This release format adds a personal dimension to the oral history, as Norris provides vocal context to the written accounts of his colleagues and collaborators. The availability across multiple formats ensures that both dedicated fans and casual viewers can engage with the comprehensive archive of the show's production.

Continuing the Legacy of Vince Gilligan's Universe

This new release follows other successful projects that have expanded the Breaking Bad universe, including the series Better Call Saul and the movie El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. Those previous endeavors proved that there were still compelling stories to tell within the Albuquerque setting created by Vince Gilligan. The oral history serves as a bridge between the original series and its spin-offs, contextualizing the universe that has captivated audiences for over a decade. By gathering the original cast and crew, the book preserves the firsthand accounts of the individuals who brought the characters of Walter White, Jesse Pinkman, and Hank Schrader to life.