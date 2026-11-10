Breaking Bad Cast Honor RJ Mitte at Hollywood Celebration of Life

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul joined the cast of Breaking Bad to mourn RJ Mitte, who died by suicide at 34. The Hollywood ceremony honored his legacy.

Actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul attended a solemn celebration of life ceremony for their former Breaking Bad costar RJ Mitte on Saturday at the Hope Lutheran Church in Hollywood. Mitte tragically died by suicide on October 13 at the age of 34, ending a life that resonated deeply with fans of the acclaimed AMC series.

Cranston, 70, appeared in a black suit and tie while mingling with family and friends who gathered to pay their respects. Paul, 47, dressed in a dark blue button-down shirt and dark trousers, shielded his eyes behind opaque shades as he joined the mourners.

Also read RJ Mitte Breaking Bad Star Dies at 34 Following Suicide

Celebration of Life Ceremony Details

The service took place at the Hope Lutheran Church in Hollywood, where dozens of attendees gathered to honor the late actor. Following the religious service, guests moved to a nearby bar to continue sharing memories and stories, according to TMZ. A previous celebration of life had been held earlier in the week on October 16 in Mitte's hometown of Brownsville, Texas, where community members honored his work.

Midte was diagnosed with cerebral palsy around the age of three. He was found dead by his mother, Dyna Mitte, who went to check on him at his house after he missed a call around 11am. The manner of death was ruled a suicide by hanging, according to an official inquest report viewed by Page Six.

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Cast and Family Attendance

Other notable Breaking Bad alumni were present to pay their last respects, including Bob Odenkirk, 64, who wore a dark suit and black shirt, and Jonathan Banks, 79, who waited outside the church as people milled about. Raymond Cruz, 62, also attended the somber event to honor his former co-star.

Gilles Marini, known for his role in Switched at Birth, was seen at the event wearing an all-black ensemble. Midte's mother, Dyna Mitte, and his sister, Lacianne Carriere, were present at both the Hollywood service and the earlier memorial in Texas, standing together with the close friends of the cast.

Family Tributes and Mental Health

Midte's mother, Dyna, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the tragedy, admitting there were concerns about his mental health but that she encouraged him to seek professional help. She stated, it was more about the conversations they were having, not just with her, but with his team and friends. She encouraged him to talk to a counselor and share his feelings.

Lacianne Carriere, Midte's younger sister, penned a heartrending tribute on Instagram, writing that life had not felt real since receiving the call. She recalled that his strawberry Fanta was still sitting on her coffee table when she got the news. She described him as her everything, stating she lost her other half, her brother, and also her father.

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Cranston's Emotional Response

Cranston shared his grief in an Instagram post shortly after the announcement of Midte's death, stating he was in deep despair. He recalled meeting Midte when he was only 14 years old and casting him as Walter White Jr. Cranston noted that Midte played the part with such joy and enthusiasm, leaving a lasting impact on him and the audience.

During the October 16 memorial service in Brownsville, Lacianne broke down in tears while delivering a moving eulogy. She described how her mother, a single mother, was paralyzed from the waist down for the first few years of her life. Midte immediately took on the father role, influencing every aspect of her personality, from music taste to film preferences.

The actress concluded her tribute by saying that even the smallest piece of paper can be a precious memory. She emphasized that every part of her is RJ and that they loved each other completely, with everything else being confetti. The gathering served as a final farewell to a beloved figure in the entertainment industry.