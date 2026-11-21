Dean Norris remembers his Breaking Bad co-star RJ Mitte, who died by suicide on Oct. 12 at age 34. Norris describes Mitte as a good, happy, positive person and recalls their close bond on and off set. Mitte played Walter White's son, who had cerebral palsy like the actor. The hit drama premiered in 2008 and won 16 Emmy Awards.

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“I saw him about three weeks before he passed at one of these conventions, and to me he was the usual good, happy, positive guy. ”as DEA agent Hank Schrader and his nephew, Walter White Jr., respectively. The actors were close, speaking about three weeks before Mitte’s tragic death by suicide on Oct. 12 at age 34.

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Norris discusses Mitte’s“I always felt I, like, had angst, and this and that, or problems or whatever you want to call it,” Norris said.

“And he just always seemed like, ‘Hey man, give me a call. Let’s hang. ’ And I’ve always loved him because I kind of felt like he was my adopted son in the show. ”premiered in 2008, when Mitte was just fifteen; the pilot episode was filmed a year earlier.

The hit drama follows Walter White , a high school chemistry teacher who starts cooking and selling crystal meth with his former student, Jesse Pinkman , after receiving a terminal lung cancer diagnosis. The show won 16 Emmy Awards out of 58 nominations and was named by The New York Times as theMitte played White’s kindhearted teenage son, who, like the actor, had cerebral palsy.

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Over the course of the series, he develops a strong bond with Hank, White’s brother-in-law.

“You know, I was more of a father to him in a way than Walter was,” Norris said. “And I knew him when he was 14. I mean, our first scene together, he was 14 and fresh into the business. ” Norris writes in his book how impressive he found Mitte, despite being an acting novice going up against established stars.

His thoughtfulness and professionalism, especially as a teenager, were inspiring. So was his perseverance.

“At any number of points along the journey, RJ’s dream could have died,” Norris wrote in his book. “It’s hard enough for a known actor to land a role in a show of this quality, but for a newcomer, it must have been daunting, although you never would have known it by the way he carried himself on set. ” A year before Mitte’s death, Norris interviewed him for the book. By the time it came out, Mitte had died.

Norris said he wishes “that I could have dedicated the book to him, but it was already in print. ” He said that subsequent reprints will include the new dedication.

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“You become a family when you do a show like that, and you go through this fire of craziness that we all went through,” Norris continued. “And it’s something that you can only kind of share with the six other people that were in the show with you.

He’ll always be a part of my heart and our Bob Odenkirk, RJ Mitte, Bryan Cranston, and Dean Norris pose at the premiere of the documentary"No Half Measures: Creating the Final Season of Breaking Bad.

"on his own life. Mitte mused about the show’s longevity and magnitude, saying the role would stay with him forever.

“I will be eighty years old in a nursing home and there will probably be someone looking at me through a window, saying, ‘There’s Walt Jr,’” Mitte told Norris. “And I’m OK with that. ”“I wish it were the case,” Norris said, tears welling up in his eyes.

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