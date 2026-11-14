BREAKING: 2028 Four-Star CB Jermaine Cobbins Announces Top 9

Today hasn't started out according to plan for the Tennessee Volunteers. Last night, the team was delayed flying out to College Station for the in-conference sh

. Last night, the team was delayed flying out to College Station for the in-conference showdown with the Texas A&M Aggies.program received some big news on the recruiting front as a top-end athlete has made a cut to his list of schools.

Anthony Poindexter's X profile picture | Anthony Poindexter "Man, it's just a great environment; it's the in-state school. You know, it's just great all-around right there. Just a great program, great coaches, and all," Cobbins tells Vols on SI in short about what helped Tennessee crack the list. Speaking of the great coaches, it is fair to credit the job that Anthony Poindexter has done an outstanding job at rekindling the flame between Cobbins and the university.

Also read Four Seasons Private Jet Journey 2028: 23-Day Global Tour Costs €213,000

As the Vols were in the process of switching defensive coordinators and rotating assistants, as soon as Poindexter took the job, Cobbins was one of, if not the first player to contact. The initial relationship began while Poindexter was still at Penn State, and that relationship played a huge role in the reconnection.

Everything would seemingly come to a point a few weeks back when Cobbins made his return to Knoxville for a game day visit as the hated rival Alabama rolled in to receive a 26-10 loss. During the visit, Poindexter made a game-changing decision to get the team's cornerback coach, Derek Jones, involved in the recruitment as Poindexter has been the lead man for a while. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

Advertisement

Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest.

"Really, just talking to the head coach and the DC, and you know how they said they was going to play me and stuff like that. I love how they was talking all of that stuff right there," Cobbins said. It was good for the Springfield stand out to hear the staff speak on utilization, as Cobbins is a pure corner, and hearing that the Vols have the same vision was soothing for the talented four-star.

Anticipation will build around the March and April visits as Cobbins is likely to hammer in visits to the Top 9, which will include the parents being present and taking a close look at each candidate school with their coveted son. Dale Dowden is a multimedia sports writer with nearly 10 years in the recruiting field. He began covering recruiting in the Tennessee Vols market in 2019.

From 2020-2022, Dale was with the Tennessee site at SI, before taking the Lead Recruiting role for VolReport on Rivals from 2023-2025.