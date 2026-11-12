Breakfast sandwiches sold in WA, OR recalled for listeria risk

A Renton company issued a voluntary recall for breakfast sandwiches sold in Washington and Oregon due to possible listeria contamination.

A Renton company has recalled 2,414 breakfast sandwiches sold in Washington and Oregon over possible listeria contamination. The recall affects Fresh To You Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit Sandwiches with"Fresh Thru" dates of Nov. 7–19.

Fresh & Ready Foods LLC announced a voluntary recall of 2,414 Fresh To You Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit Sandwiches over concerns they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The recalled sandwiches were made at a Fresh & Ready facility in Renton and distributed in Washington and Oregon between Oct. 25 and Nov. 4 to employee break rooms, refrigerated vending machines, and cafes.

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This recall follows a separate recall by CH Guenther & Son for certain biscuit products that may carry listeria. The recalled biscuits were used in the breakfast sandwiches, prompting the voluntary recall. No illnesses have been linked to the recalled sandwiches so far. No other Fresh To You or Fresh & Ready Foods items are affected, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

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Expiration dates: Fresh Thru: 11/07-11/19Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and people with weakened immune systems. Listeria symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Anyone who bought the affected sandwiches are urged not to consume the product and throw away any remaining packages immediately. Suspect in US Coast Guard murder released from jail on $3M bail