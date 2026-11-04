Breakfast cereals with tasty ingredient kids love found to have twice as much lead

Think your “natural” cereal is safe? Think again, as labels often hide toxic ingredients.

However, some important information may be missing from the label, including hidden toxins inside beloved brands, even those marketed as “natural. ”If you’re cuckoo for cocoa, you may want to consider another option.

Cereals made with cocoa, chocolate or cacao contained more than two times as much lead as those without them. The type of grain used matters too. Rice-based cereals had 12 times the amount of arsenic found in other grains. Those made with wheat or oat contained 2.5 times more acrylamide than rice or corn options.

Also read Saraland kicks off Thank Alabama Teachers Month with breakfast for educators

, was also found in high amounts across the tested products, with just four cereals accounting for 81% of the total level. Additionally, methoxyfenozide, acetamiprid and metalaxyl were all detected, as these pesticides are all commonly used on grain crops found in cereals. In an ironic twist, the cereals loaded with added sugar and processed ingredients had lower contaminant levels.

Advertisement

These less nutritious options may have fewer toxins because plant-based ingredients naturally carry a higher risk of contaminants like heavy metals from soil and pesticides used in farming. — or bisphenol S were found in any of the cereals tested, an improvement from the group’s 2018 testing. While Clean Label Project didn’t list the worst offending cereals, they found four brands that met most of their criteria for ingredient quality and nutritional value.

These included Arrowhead Mills Puffed Kamut, Lovebird Cinnamon O’s, Love Grown Power O’s and Three Wishes Cinnamon. However, just because a cereal is low in contaminants doesn’t automatically make it a healthy choice. Likewise, a cereal that contains good amounts of fiber, protein or other nutrients may also have higher levels of pesticides, heavy metals and other toxins.