Bre Tiesi Reveals Johnny Manziel Apology and Relationship Lessons

Bre Tiesi discusses Johnny Manziel's apology, their toxic marriage, and her decision to remain single while focusing on her career in reality TV and real estate.

Bre Tiesi has opened up about her past marriage to former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel, revealing that the two have re-established communication following his recent apology. The model, 33, appeared on the latest episode of a reality television program to discuss the evolution of their relationship after years of silence. Tiesi stated that she respects and accepts his apology, allowing both parties to move forward without hostility. This development marks a significant shift for the pair, who were married for only one year before parting ways in 2019.

Recent Communications Between Tiesi And Manziel

Tiesi disclosed that she spoke with Manziel after he reached out to her regarding their shared history. She mentioned that she also consulted with two other individuals during this period, receiving contrasting advice about how to handle the situation. One individual, identified as Dwight, expressed hesitation and questioned whether engaging in this conversation was advisable. Another individual, Johnny, offered strong encouragement, telling her that she should proceed with the discussion despite potential emotional friction.

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Tiesi recalled that Johnny advised her that she might get angry at some point during the interaction but insisted that she should do it anyway. The model noted that she went through a significant amount of emotional turmoil during and after her marriage. She emphasized that the two did not speak for several years following their divorce, creating a long period of distance between them. Tiesi described herself as someone who values accountability and is willing to accept apologies when they are offered sincerely.

Tiesi's Views On Marriage And Independence

Reflecting on her time with Manziel, Tiesi admitted that she learned she did not want to be married or involved in serious relationships. She stated that she enjoyed her independence and did not like the responsibilities associated with being married. Tiesi explained that she was not happy during the marriage and felt that the dynamic was not right for her. She acknowledged that the relationship was toxic and unhealthy, leading to a period of deep self-reflection.

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The model noted that she did not like anything about the experience of being married. She found the requirement to answer to a partner and manage the additional responsibilities to be overwhelming. Tiesi questioned whether she was being selfish for feeling this way but ultimately concluded that marriage was not the right path for her at that time. She has since found happiness in her solo life, focusing on her career and personal growth without the constraints of a romantic partnership.

Career Trajectory And Current Professional Life

Before her marriage to Manziel, Tiesi was a celebrity recruit for season 4 of a Fox reality show, while Manziel was known as Johnny Football. Tiesi later appeared on season 5 of a different reality series, establishing her presence in the entertainment industry. She is now well-known for her role on Selling Sunset, where she works with the Oppenheim Group. Her professional success has allowed her to build a strong brand independent of her former spouse.

Tiesi has also welcomed a son with Nick Cannon, further diversifying her public life and career. She is currently balancing her responsibilities as a mother with her commitments to her real estate business and television appearances. The model has used her platform to share insights about her personal journey and professional achievements. Her decision to focus on her own happiness and career has resonated with many viewers who have followed her story.

Public Reaction And Future Outlook

The revelation of Manziel's apology and the subsequent dialogue between the two has sparked discussion among fans and media outlets. Tiesi clarified that while they are no longer in a romantic relationship, they can coexist peacefully. She noted that they do not hang out often or talk every day, maintaining a respectful distance. This approach allows both individuals to move forward with their lives without unnecessary conflict.

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Tiesi's candid discussion about her past marriage highlights her growth and self-awareness. She has transformed a challenging period in her life into a source of strength and independence. Her willingness to share these details publicly demonstrates her commitment to authenticity. As she continues to thrive in her career, Tiesi remains focused on her future goals and personal well-being. The experience has reinforced her belief in prioritizing her own happiness and mental health.