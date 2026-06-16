BRB, Rebuilding My Summer Makeup Bag Thanks to This Secret Sephora Sale

The perfect products for flawless makeup, ahead.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsNothing gets me going quite like saving money. I have goosebumps just writing that sentence. Combine it with my obsession with, and well, I black out a little.

I expect this to be my exact trajectory this week, when I shop the Major Summer Deals event at Through the 23rd of June, the beauty retailer will offer up to 50 percent off select beauty products, perfectly timed for those of us who need aalways need refreshing for the season. What better time to do so than when I can save a few dollars on the items I was going to buy anyway?

If you’re also in need of a summer makeup refresh and would like some pointers on what to pick up, I’ve put together a master list of products worth buying from the sale. From thethat is still one of the best formulas on the market, keep reading for the makeup products you’ll want to add to your routine for your bestare on sale, but I actually recommend the matte formulas, especially the black shade, Ebony.

You can use it as a shadow,in my collection, and I am convinced that everyone needs to own it. The gorgeous shade range can easily work for both everyday glam and special events, and the packaging is so slim that it takes up virtually no space.on sale, buy it. This multipurpose formula can be used all over the face, and once they dry, they don’t budge. It’s the perfect formula for oily skin types like mine.

I ever tried, and it’s still one of the best out there. Monsieur Big adds length and volume in equal measure, and thismake for one of the easiest, most foolproof glow boosters for the season. A hack: combine them with your favorite lotion or oil to extend that glow to the rest of your body, too.on the market, on sale or otherwise, but I rarely hear people talking about it. Those with oily skin: beware, it’s pretty glowy.

However, with the rightThere’s a reason why Lancome’s Juicy Tubes have been around for ages—they can make anyone’s lips look next-level shiny. The color Spring Fling is one of my favorite, or just love the comfort of a creamy lip base, these lipsticks from Laura Mercier need your attention. Nude Sateen is my perfect warm nude, but there is a color on sale for practically anyone. Plus, the luxe magnetic packaging doesn’t hurt, either.overdelivers on that front.

It lasts almost long enough that I am genuinely in shock, which is perfect for anyone looking for summer nights that don’t end until sunrise the next morning . For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously.

Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.

Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.

When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.





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