Ashley Roberson survived a sophisticated scam involving spoofed government numbers and fake warrants. Learn how fraudsters use fear to demand payments and what agencies say about the trend.

Fourty-four-year-old resident Ashley Roberson nearly faced incarceration due to a highly coordinated telephone fraud targeting Brazoria County citizens. The incident began when Roberson received a call from an individual impersonating a sergeant with the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office. The caller claimed Roberson had missed federal jury duty for a high-profile murder trial, resulting in two outstanding arrest warrants.

Scammers Demand Ten Thousand Dollar Bond

According to Roberson, the fraudulent officer stated she could be detained unless she paid a bond of $10,000. He asserted that a jury summons had been delivered to her home on October 15 and signed for by someone else. Roberson stated she never received such a notice and verified via home surveillance video that no delivery occurred on that specific date.

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The caller became increasingly aggressive as the conversation progressed. He threatened to send deputies to her residence if she refused to come in for a signature analysis. The scammer utilized personal data, including her home address, phone number, and email address. He also falsely claimed that law enforcement was tracking her phone to ensure she complied with their orders.

A critical component of this deception involved a spoofed caller ID. The phone number displayed on Roberson's device matched the official number for the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office. This technique allowed criminals to disguise their identity and lend an air of legitimacy to the threatening demands made against the victim.

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Fake Evidence and Official Phone Numbers Used

While Roberson remained on the line, the caller instructed her to check her email inbox. The message appeared to originate from the U.S. Marshals Service. The email contained an official-looking arrest warrant featuring her name, a case number, and a government seal. It also listed a real phone number for the U.S. Marshals Service.

KPRC 2 independently contacted the number listed in the fraudulent email. The call successfully reached the actual federal agency, confirming the number's legitimacy. However, despite the real phone number and spoofed ID, the warrant itself was completely fake. The scammers effectively combined real institutional contact points with fabricated documentation.

The caller demanded immediate payment of the $10,000 bond. When Roberson hesitated, he offered to accept a partial payment of 30% if she could not afford the full amount. He repeatedly urged her to stay on the line, preventing her from stopping to verify the claims or contact the authorities directly.

Victim Uncovers Truth Through County Court Records

The deception ended when the caller disconnected while Roberson was distressed. She immediately contacted the county court herself to verify the situation. A court clerk searched for the case number cited on the fake warrant and found no record of it in the official system.

The clerk explained that official notices regarding missed jury duty are always mailed on official letterhead. These documents must be signed by a district judge. They are never issued through threatening phone calls or emails. This verification process confirmed that the entire scenario was a fabrication designed to induce panic.

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The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office confirmed these facts to investigators. They stated clearly that they do not call residents to demand payment for missing jury duty. The office emphasized that all legitimate legal notices follow strict procedural protocols involving physical mail.

BBB Warns of Holiday Fraud Trends

Roberson's experience highlights a broader trend of sophisticated fraud. Leah Napoliello from the Better Business Bureau of Greater Houston noted that criminals use fear and urgency to pressure victims. The goal is to make people act before they have time to think critically.

With the holiday season approaching, the BBB is warning consumers about additional schemes. These include fake holiday shopping deals where scammers create lookalike websites. They mimic well-known retailers to offer products at a fraction of the normal price.

Roberson hopes her experience encourages families to discuss these dangers. She advised everyone to have conversations with elderly grandparents and parents about scam tactics. The BBB recommends hanging up and contacting agencies directly using independently verified phone numbers.

Law enforcement and consumer protection agencies reiterate that legitimate officials will never demand immediate payment over the phone. If you receive a call threatening arrest for missed jury duty, it is a scam. Always verify warrants through official court channels or by visiting the agency in person.