Brazoria Co. DA says investigation into deputy who allegedly shot teen will go to grand jury

In a statement, the DA's office said, 'A thorough and comprehensive investigation is being conducted, and this matter will be presented, in its entirety, to the grand jury for their review and action.'

As questions remain surrounding the shooting death of a teen outside of his Lake Jackson home, the Brazoria County District Attorney's Office said the case will be presented to a grand jury for review.

John Gabriel Mendoza Jr. and two longtime friends had left a park where they were exercising when a deputy tried to pull him over near FM 2004. Instead of stopping, authorities said Mendoza continued driving home, which was about two miles away. The Texas Rangers and the Brazoria County District Attorney's Office are now leading the investigation.

On Wednesday, the DA's office issued a statement saying that, "A thorough and comprehensive investigation is being conducted and this matter will be presented, in its entirety, to the grand jury for their review and action.

" The DA's office added that it's anticipated that forensics and other testing may take several months to finish. The deputy's name has not been released, and the sheriff's office says he has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which is protocol. Lightning may be to blame for fire at Katy home: FD





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