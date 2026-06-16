Brazilian Woman Thrown to Death from Bridge by Bungee Jump Instructors Who Forgot to Attach Rope

A Brazilian woman was thrown to her death from a bridge by bungee jump instructors who forgot to attach the rope. The mother of the woman paid a heartbreaking tribute to her 'princess' after the tragedy. The three men who held the woman over their heads have been arrested and charged with homicide with intent.

The mother of a Brazil ian woman who was thrown to her death from a bridge by bungee jump instructors who forgot to attach the rope paid a heartbreaking tribute to her 'princess' after the tragedy.

Valdenia Rodrigues took to social media after her daughter Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, 21, was thrown from a bridge in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Sunday in a horror on-camera incident.

'My beloved daughter, today alone I wanted to hug you more than a thousand times,' she wrote. 'How much your departure hurts me. I love you eternally, my princess. And thank you so much for being a part of my life for these 21 years.

'What an honor it was to hear you call me mom. God, thank you for this privilege.

' Her post received over half a million likes on Instagram after her daughter's tragic death went viral across social media, as witnesses shared horrific footage of her being thrown over the bridge without an attached cord. Brazilian authorities have since arrested the three men who held Freitas over their heads and charged them with homicide with intent. They were named as Luis Felipe Feliciano Egoroff, 32, Vitor de Freitas Goncalves, 27, and Maicon Fernandes Cintra, 42.

The mother of Brazilian woman Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, 21, who was thrown to her death from a bridge by bungee jump instructors who forgot to attach the rope, paid a heartbreaking tribute to her 'princess' after the tragedy. Freitas's mother Valdenia Rodrigues anguished over the fatal mistake that the bungee instructors made by not attaching the bungee cord, writing: 'That damn rope took you away from me forever' Freitas, 21, was thrown from a bridge in Sao Paolo, Brazil on Sunday in a horror on-camera incident.

Their attorney admitted the men were confused over whose ultimate responsibility it was to attach the bungee cord, which was seen in footage laying at their feet moments after they flung Freitas over the 130-foot drop. Freitas was buried in Sao Paolo on Sunday, with Brazilian authorities launching an ongoing investigation into how the tragedy unfolded.

In a separate Instagram story hours after her daughter's funeral, Freitas's mother anguished over the fatal mistake that the bungee instructors made by not attaching the bungee cord.

'That damn rope took you away from me forever,' she wrote. The shocking incident stunned social media as footage of Freitas's final moments were viewed by millions, drawing scrutiny on the safety protocols of the dangerous industry in the South American country. Authorities said they brought six people in for questioning following the incident, and charged three of them with homicide with intent.

Two of the instructors allegedly tried to flee the scene after they realized the grave error, but they were tracked down by a military helicopter and captured in a nearby wooded area, local media reports said. The bungee instructors' attorney told Brazilian news outlet Metropoles that after he spoke with the three men, none of them could tell him who was responsible for securing Freitas' rope.

The attorney said that all three had helped Freitas before her jump, but they were unsure who made the final safety checks before disaster struck.

'I spoke with them, and they were all responsible for the inspection. First, they put on a kind of vest, and then the rope,' the attorney said. Freitas's mother shared this image to social media as she issued a heartbreaking tribute. The drop from the 130-foot Skeleton Bridge in Limeira, Sao Paulo, in a post from Rodrigues de Freitas's own Instagram account - which she eerily captioned: 'Who was the crazy one who let me come jump off a bridge?

' Egoroff, 32, was arrested in connection with Rodrigues de Freitas' death. He frequently took to social media to share adrenaline-fueled antics from Skeleton Bridge in Sao Paolo Maicon Fernandes Cintra, 42, (left) and Vitor de Freitas Gonçalves, 27, (right) and Egoroff are facing charges of homicide with eventual intent.

The charges could see the men jailed for between six and 30 years if convicted Matthew Lawrence, a bungee safety consultant and President of Bungee Consultants International, who had no involvement with the incident, told the Daily Mail the fatal error may have stemmed from a lack of proper safety precautions in Brazil, describing it as 'as egregious a mistake as you could ever imagine in anything like that.

' He said a number of high-profile errors in decades past in the US have led to lawsuits that 'got rid of the cowboys' who would make such mistakes, but that is not the case in the South American nation. 'It would be very rare and very unusual if someone died bungee jumping at a professional bungee jumping location in the US,' he said.





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