Brazilian Woman Injured After Falling into Manhole on Way to Work

A 31-year-old Brazilian woman, Fabiana Rosa, was injured after she fell into a manhole on her way to work. The incident highlights the importance of regular maintenance and security checks on manholes to prevent such accidents from happening in the future.

A Brazil ian woman, Fabiana Rosa , was injured after she fell into a manhole on her way to work. CCTV footage shows her walking down the street when she suddenly plunges down the sewer after its cover gives way when she steps onto it.

A motorcyclist witnessed the incident and rushed to help her, while other bystanders joined in on the efforts to lift the cover and free the woman. She was rushed to Andarai Federal Hospital in Maracanã, Rio de Janeiro, where she was treated for moderate injuries on her forehead, arms, legs, chest and back. The incident comes just weeks after a woman died after falling down a New York City manhole.

Local authorities believe the manhole cover came loose after two men were captured on CCTV tampering with it. Police said they believe the pair may have been trying to steal the metal lid. The cover has already been replaced, while the maintenance management has been contacted to ensure they have been properly secured. The incident highlights the importance of regular maintenance and security checks on manholes to prevent such accidents from happening in the future





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Fabiana Rosa Manhole Accident Brazil Rio De Janeiro Maintenance And Security

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

President Lula Launches Tela Brasil, a Free-of-Charge Streaming Service Offering Brazilian ProductionsPresident Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has launched Tela Brasil, a new free streaming service accessible through the Gov.br platform. The service features 139 feature films, 85 television movies, 267 short films, and 64 series produced in Brazil between 1910 and 2025. At the launch ceremony in Rio de Janeiro, Lula emphasized the platform's role in connecting Brazilians with their cultural heritage. The Ministry of Culture and the Brazilian Communication Company (EBC) signed an agreement to add EBC's catalog of over 150 titles and 3,000 hours of content, including the talk show 'Sem Censura'. The event was attended by cultural and governmental authorities, including Culture Minister Margareth Menezes.

Read more »

Woman dies after being found injured at Delaware park, death investigation underwayA woman died after being found with physical injuries at a Wilmington park. Now, the Delaware State Police is conducting a death investigation.

Read more »

A Brazilian Court Just Ordered the Nation to Restore Fordlandia, Henry Ford's Amazon Pipe DreamHenry Ford's American suburb in the Amazon, a ghost town for over 80 years, is getting a second chance as a protected heritage site.

Read more »

Woman has her leg bitten off on a Brazilian beachA Brazilian teenager has had her leg bitten off by a shark just a day after a schoolboy was attacked at a nearby beach.

Read more »