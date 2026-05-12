Brazilian Woman Arrested in UK After Facebook Viral Incident

Laís Gabriela Barbosa da Cunha was arrested in the United Kingdom, following a bizarre incident in which she was filmed taking a knife out of her handbag, assaulting a hairdresser, and using a homophobic slur before stabbing him in Sao Paulo.

A woman who gained viral recognition for stabbing a Brazilian hairdresser for destroying her good haircut has been arrested in the UK in the past year after engaging in a brawl in a bar and assaulting law officers.

She was caught on camera removing a kitchen knife from her handbag while standing near the hairdresser and plunging it into his back in Sao Paulo after experiencing dissatisfaction with her fringe. The hairdresser's attorney has said they would press for attempted homicide charges and accused the lady of utilizing a homophobic slur before the stabbing.

A court file from a UK bar in the previous year reveals that she was detained under Section 2 of the Mental Health Act, indicating a mental health concern and violent behavior. Her defense lawyers are anticipated to use this document to claim her actions last week were brought on by emotional disorders.

The CCTV footage of the incident shows her pulling out a knife and stabbing the hairdresser with her back turned, with the hairdresser reacting in discomfort and turning around. The cashier and security staff rushed to restrain her, while the hairdresser fled in panic after hitting her with other hairdressers and shouting homophobic language to her





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Brazilian Woman Assaulting A Hairdresser Using A Homophobic Slur Stabbing Incident Mental Health Act Arrest In UK

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