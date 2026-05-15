Brazilian pensioner loses £7,500 in AI-driven romance scam impersonating James Blunt

A Brazilian woman fell victim to a long-term online romance scam where fraudsters used AI-generated images of James Blunt to swindle her out of £7,500. The elaborate scheme preyed on her emotional vulnerability, with scammers masquerading as the singer, fabricating financial crises, and demanding money for purported travel to Brazil. The deception lasted over a year before the victim discovered the truth, leaving her heartbroken and financially ruined.

A 57-year-old Brazilian pensioner has revealed how she was duped out of £7,500 by a cunning online scam involving AI-generated deepfake images of British singer James Blunt.

The elaborate fraud occurred over the course of more than a year in São João da Boa Vista, São Paulo, with the victim only realizing she had been swindled when she discovered the real James Blunt was performing in Europe. The incident highlights the growing sophistication of online romance scams, particularly those exploiting AI-generated imagery to prey on emotionally vulnerable individuals.

The victim, who had recently lost her mother and brother, explained how the scam began after she commented on one of Blunt's live broadcasts. Shortly afterward, she received a private message from an account claiming to be the singer, sparking a whirlwind of constant communication that felt intensely personal. As the relationship progressed, the scammer bombarded her with AI-generated photos and videos, making the online romance seem increasingly real.

According to the victim, the fraudster spun an elaborate tale of being separated from his wife, living in a London hotel, and planning to visit Brazil to meet her. The scammer claimed financial hardship, telling her his manager had blocked his accounts, leaving him without funds for basic needs.

Trusting the fake James Blunt, the woman began sending money—first £450 to help him reach Brazil, then another £135 for a taxi ride from São Paulo to São João da Boa Vista. The demands escalated, with the scammer insisting his luggage had been stolen, he was stranded in petrol stations, and he needed more money. The deception unraveled when the fake Blunt told her he had arrived in Campinas, more than 120 kilometers away, and was waiting to meet her.

When she arrived at the bus terminal, expecting their first real encounter, the fraudster abruptly ceased communication. Upon researching James Blunt's actual whereabouts, she discovered he was on tour in Europe and had never traveled to Brazil. Realizing she had been defrauded, she filed a police report, though the scammer continues to harass her through other apps. The emotional toll has left her with shattered self-esteem.

She said: 'You can't imagine how much I suffered because of this. I suffered a lot from 2024 until last week. Who doesn't fall in love, right? It feels like my self-esteem is gone.

It feels like he left me feeling low, without wanting to do anything.





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