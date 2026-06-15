Brazilian Parish Strips Away Botched Restoration of Religious Statues

The parish in Brazil has removed the new paint from the Calvary monument after residents expressed outrage over the amateurish restoration of the religious statues.

Disastrous amateur restorations of celebrated religious sculptures have sparked outrage in Brazil as they have been left looking like heavily made-up cartoon characters. The botched job left the Virgin Mary, Jesus and other figures with aggressively arched eyebrows, bulging eyes, thick eyelashes, and bright red lips.

The renovation drew fierce criticism from locals who branded the work disrespectful and amateurish. The sculptures, which depict scenes from the Passion of Christ, had deteriorated over time due to weather exposure. The parish commissioned maintenance work, but the chosen painter's heavy-handed approach shocked the community and quickly went viral. The religious statues at the Calvary monument on the Praça do Cruzeiro public square in Carmo do Cajuru, Brazil, have since been stripped of the new paint and covered up.

Residents shared before-and-after images of the monument, a well-known local religious landmark, which went viral on social media. The parish was duly inundated with complaints. The parish was criticized for its choice of painter, who had no experience in restoring sacred art. Many described the painted faces as 'depredation' of cultural heritage, with comments such as 'they painted Jesus' eye all crooked' and 'what an eyesore'.

In response, the Nossa Senhora do Carmo Parish and its Pastoral Council removed the fresh paint on the same day, restoring the sculptures' original white finish. Church officials acknowledged the error in a statement, admitting the result 'caused discomfort to many faithful and residents'. A spokesperson added: 'The historic pieces were heavily worn down by time, but we absolutely did not like the final visual result of this intervention.

'The facial features were painted on in an entirely mistaken fashion, which is why we acted immediately to reverse it. ' They declined to name the individual or firm responsible, citing ethical reasons. The parish has now launched a search for a qualified specialist in sacred art restoration to carry out proper conservation work on the weathered pieces.

The local council stressed it had no involvement in the project and reminded residents that any work on public assets requires prior authorisation. A spokesperson said: 'The upkeep and painting of these religious images was not contracted, authorised, or requested by the municipality.

' No timeline has yet been given for the specialist restoration. One of the most famous cases of a botched restoration occurred in the small town of Borja, Spain, when 81-year-old Cecilia Giménez attempted to restore a faded 1930 Ecce Homo fresco in August 2012. Her untrained efforts turned the sombre Jesus into the internet-famous 'Monkey Christ'. But what started as mockery has since attracted over 250,000 visitors, boosting Borja's local economy





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Brazil Parish Restoration Statues Art

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Oliver Tree Among Six Killed in Brazilian Helicopter CollisionAmerican singer Oliver Tree was among six fatalities in a mid-air helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro that also claimed the lives of Argentine YouTuber Gaspi and four others, with authorities investigating the cause of the collision.

Read more »

Brazilian Bungee Jump Team Admits Memory Lapse in Fatal Rope FailureA bungee jumping team in Brazil has admitted they cannot recall how a critical failure led to a 21-year-old woman being launched from a bridge without a rope attached, resulting in her death. The incident occurred on the Skeleton Bridge in Limeira, São Paulo, when Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, an aspiring physical education teacher, was hurled 130 feet to her death in a stunt captured on video. Three team members have been arrested for homicide with eventual intent, claiming a 'blackout' during setup prevented them from remembering who was responsible for attaching the rope or where the failure occurred. The victim had posted excited social media content moments before the jump, including videos showing warning signs and wristbands with playful messages. Six people were taken for questioning, with two initially fleeing the scene. The tragedy has prompted Limeira Town Hall to announce legal action against the Brazilian government for insufficient regulation of the abandoned bridge, which has a history of accidents.

Read more »

Distraught mom rages after daughter fatally thrown off Brazilian bridge without bungee cord: ‘That damned rope’“My beloved daughter, only today I wanted to hug you more than a thousand times. How it’s hurting me your departure,.”

Read more »

Brazilian police say woman who rope jumped to her death was not tied by instructorsA Brazilian police investigator says that a 21-year-old woman who died in a rope jumping incident over the weekend was not attached to any safety equipment.

Read more »