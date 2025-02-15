Brazilian Neuroscientist Races Against Time to Study Whale and Dolphin Brains

Brazilian neuroscientist Kamilla Souza is on a mission to understand the complex brains of whales and dolphins before they decompose in the tropical heat. Her work is crucial to revealing the secrets of these marine mammals' behavior, adaptations, and intelligence.

A Brazilian neuroscientist, Kamilla Souza, is racing against time to study the brains of whales and dolphins before they decompose in the intense heat. Her passion for understanding these marine mammals stems from a desire to uncover the secrets of their behavior and adaptations to underwater life. Due to the limited knowledge about the brains of whales and dolphins in Central and South American waters, Souza's research holds significant potential for scientific advancement.

Souza's dedication is unwavering, often requiring her to extract brains from recently deceased animals on the beach. The rapid decomposition in Brazil's climate necessitates swift action, leaving little room for delay. She collaborates with a team of veterinarians at the Orca Institute, where they dissect stranded marine mammals, meticulously examining organs and prioritizing the retrieval of intact brains. Souza has amassed a remarkable collection of whale and dolphin brains in Latin America, the largest of its kind. Among her most prized specimens is the brain of a baby humpback whale, twice the size of a human brain, which she extracted from a stranded individual. Her international training and access to unique species drive her ambition to contribute to the global understanding of cetacean neurology. However, Souza remains committed to conducting her research in Brazil, hoping to inspire a new generation of scientists and bring this knowledge to her homeland. Her Ph.D. student, Heitor Mynssen, is developing a 3D computer model to simulate various cetacean brains, further advancing the field. Souza's relentless pursuit of knowledge and her dedication to her country have earned her recognition and admiration from colleagues. She views her work as fulfilling both her scientific aspirations and her desire to make a difference in Brazil





NPR / 🏆 96. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

WHALE BRAINS DOLPHIN BRAINS MARINE MAMMAL RESEARCH BRAZILIAN SCIENTIST DECOMPOSITION NEUROLOGY

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Caitlin Clark and Fever will play exhibition against Brazilian National Team at IowaCaitlin Clark will play as a pro with her current team, the Indiana Fever, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena where she starred in college.

Read more »

Angel Reese and the Sky to play exhibition against Brazilian national team at LSUAngel Reese and the Chicago Sky will play the Brazilian national team in a WNBA preseason game in Louisiana.

Read more »

Veteran Turkish Truck Driver Races Against Time to Deliver Aid to Earthquake ZoneKazim Budak, a 65-year-old truck driver, drove an 18-wheeler carrying an excavator from Istanbul to Kahramanmaras, covering the 13-hour journey in just 9 hours during a major earthquake in Türkiye.

Read more »

Actually, It Doesn't Take 21 Days To Form A Habit—A Neuroscientist ExplainsThe timeline of habit formation may surprise you.

Read more »

Apparently, You're Never Really Living in the Present—A Neuroscientist ExplainsLiving in the present moment may be more nuanced than it seems.

Read more »

What A Neuroscientist Who Studies Hunger Eats In A DayThis article explores the daily diet of Neuroscientist Jud Brewer, who specializes in hunger and its complexities. Brewer emphasizes brain-boosting foods and plant diversity in his meals, providing insights into nutrition for optimal cognitive function.

Read more »