Brazilian National Jailed After Dangerous Driving Crash Leaves Children Severely Injured

A barman has been sentenced to four years in prison after driving into oncoming traffic in Norfolk, causing a serious collision that left three children and other motorists with severe injuries.

A forty-one-year-old Brazilian man employed as a barman has been sentenced to four years in prison following a harrowing incident on the A146 road in Norfolk.

The court heard how Tancredo Bankhardt deliberately drove his vehicle at high speeds into oncoming traffic during a period of intense emotional distress, resulting in a violent multi-vehicle collision. While he was initially accused of attempting to murder three children who were passengers in his car, a jury consisting of ten men and two women ultimately acquitted him of those specific charges.

However, he was found guilty of causing serious injury by dangerous driving on three separate counts and one count of dangerous driving, leading to his current custodial sentence. The collision occurred on the night of September 26 last year between the locations of Loddon and Hales. According to the prosecution, Bankhardt had spent approximately two hours driving back and forth along the A-road in a state of extreme agitation.

The tragedy unfolded when he accelerated his blue Vauxhall Astra to speeds of seventy-four miles per hour in a sixty-mile-per-hour zone and veered directly into the path of oncoming vehicles. This maneuver caused a devastating crash involving a red Honda SUV, driven by Lukasz Wawrzenlzyk, and a black Audi A5, driven by John Huggins.

The impact was severe, and the consequences were exacerbated by the fact that Bankhardt had failed to ensure that the young children in his car were wearing their seat belts. The physical toll of the accident was catastrophic. One of the children suffered a bleed on the brain, a collapsed lung, and a significant cut to the cheek. Another child sustained a fractured leg as well as serious injuries to the head and back.

Mr. Wawrzenlzyk, the driver of the Honda, fought to avoid the collision by steering into the verge, but his vehicle still ended up in a ditch. He suffered significant injuries that required eleven days of hospitalization and eleven weeks of bed rest. In a moving victim impact statement, he explained that the event had changed his family's life in seconds, leaving him with daily physical pain and psychological trauma.

His oldest daughter, whom he had been on his way to collect at the time, struggled with guilt that disrupted her A-level studies, while his younger daughter became emotionally withdrawn. During the sentencing, Mrs Justice Eady acknowledged that Bankhardt was feeling distressed at the time of the incident, but she emphasized that there was absolutely no justification for neglecting the safety of the children by not securing their seat belts.

Evidence from the car's dashcam revealed that Bankhardt was highly distracted and driving erratically before the crash. The judge noted that he had prioritized his own emotional needs over the lives of his passengers and other road users.

Furthermore, while the other drivers involved made desperate attempts to swerve and avoid the collision, Bankhardt made no effort to steer away from the oncoming cars. Prior to the crash, Bankhardt had sent several alarming messages to a woman, expressing a sense of hopelessness and suggesting he was preparing for the next life. He had also posted a selfie with the children shortly before the incident.

The woman, fearing for the safety of the children and the driver, contacted emergency services to report that Bankhardt was out of control. Although Bankhardt's defense team, led by Simon Spence, argued that the defendant had shown full remorse, the court determined that the high level of danger he created necessitated a prison term. The case serves as a grim reminder of the devastating impact that emotional instability and dangerous driving can have on innocent families





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dangerous Driving Norfolk Court Road Safety Criminal Sentencing Public Safety

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EU moves to block imports of Brazilian animal products, ministry saysBrazil says that the European Union has moved to block its animal product exports from September, just days after a mega deal between the South American trade bloc Mercosur and the EU on a trans-Atlantic market estimated at $22 trillion went into effect, at least provisionally.

Read more »

Mexican national jailed for smuggling ‘thousands’ of illegal aliens through Mexico into U.S.Thousands of illegal aliens from countries in Central America, South America, and Asia were smuggled into the country

Read more »

Mexican national jailed for smuggling ‘thousands’ of illegal immigrants through Mexico into USThousands of illegal immigrants from countries in Central America, South America, and Asia were smuggled into the U.S.

Read more »

Barman Jailed for Four Years for Trying to Kill Three Children in CarA barman accused of trying to kill three children in his car by driving 'at speed' into oncoming traffic when he was 'emotionally' upset has been jailed for four years. Tancredo Bankhardt, 41, was said to have failed to secure seat belts around his young passengers before deliberately causing a serious collision involving multiple vehicles. Several people were injured in the crash, including two of the children in the defendant’s Vauxhall Astra who suffered serious injuries.

Read more »