Brazilian man survives after funeral home realizes he's still breathing - RIP?

The incident occurred when Juraci Rosa Alves was admitted to a hospital, declared dead due to respiratory failure, and then transported to a funeral home to undergo post-death procedures. However, staff at the funeral home detected signs of life and proceeded with emergency measures until emergency services arrived.

A Brazilian man 'came back from the dead' after a funeral home discovered he was still breathing as they prepared his body for a wake.

Juraci Rosa Alves was admitted to a hospital on May 16, where a doctor declared him dead due to respiratory failure. While staff at the funeral home were preparing his body, they detected signs of life. Jacqueline Brogiato, the funeral home's technical nursing supervisor, carried out the initial care until emergency services arrived. Juraci was then rushed to a hospital in Presidente Prudente, Brazil, where he remains as of the latest update on May 18.

Police were informed and have registered the case as 'failure to provide assistance'. They have not released the name of the doctor who declared him dead. According to the family's lawyer, Carlos Alberto Carneiro, the situation may have worsened his condition due to his age and the amount of time he spent without proper care and treatment





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Juraci Rosa Alves Funeral Home Respiratory Failure Death Declaration Post-Death Procedures Signs Of Life Detected Initial Care Emergency Services Ambulance Hospitalization Legal Proceedings

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